Crash in Orleans injures two
Ottawa paramedics say two people were injured in a collision in Ottawa's east end Friday night.
The crash happened on Innes Road between Frank Bender Street and Viseneau Drive at around 9 p.m., according to Ottawa police.
Paramedics told CTV News Ottawa that a man in his 30s was taken to the trauma centre in serious but stable condition and a woman in her 50s was hospitalized with minor injuries.
Westbound lanes of Innes Road were closed until about 1 a.m. Saturday.
WATCH LIVE Nearly half of Canadians have no plans to mark National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
'Reconciliation is a lifelong experience': Gov. Gen. Mary Simon reflects on Truth and Reconciliation
On the third annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, Gov. Gen. Mary Simon says that while she acknowledges the time it takes to fulfill calls to action, she also understands the frustrations that progress is too slow, and she feels 'we should speed things up.'
A new survey found that 48 per cent of Canadians say they won’t be taking any specific action to recognize National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
WATCH LIVE 'Stories of resilience and survival': Indigenous-led tourism is one way to support communities in Canada
A growing number of businesses popping up across Canada are offering unique experiences that invite tourists to dive into the history, language and culture of Indigenous communities.
Two Edmonton men at the centre of an international cocaine-trafficking scandal that led to the detainment of a Canadian airline crew in the Dominican Republic last year are back in the spotlight. They're facing numerous charges after police seized a pair of stolen Ferraris worth roughly $1 million.
Almost all of Nagorno-Karabakh's people have left, Armenia's government says
An ethnic Armenian exodus has nearly emptied Nagorno-Karabakh of residents since Azerbaijan attacked and ordered the breakaway region's militants to disarm, the Armenian government said Saturday.
Putin marks anniversary of annexation of Ukrainian regions as drones attack overnight
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday insisted that the residents of four Ukrainian regions that Moscow illegally annexed a year ago 'made their choice -- to be with their Fatherland.'
What do Indigenous Peoples across Canada really need and want?
The federal Liberal government has made a lot of promises to Indigenous Peoples. But do those promises line up with what communities on the ground really want and need, or reflect their diversity?
Canada’s greenhouse gas emission up 2.1 per cent from last year due to oil and gas production, cold winter: report
New data from the Canadian Climate Institute shows that emissions from the oil and gas industry and buildings continued to climb in the previous year, undercutting Canada's overall emissions reduction progress.
When Kula needed water to stop wildfire, it got a trickle. Many other U.S. cities are also vulnerable
Hours before devastating fires scorched the historic town of Lahaina on Maui, Kyle Ellison labored to save his rental house in Kula, a rural mountain town 24 miles away, from a different blaze.
International student determined to get her life back despite facing homelessness and losing leg
Every homeless person has a different story, no matter where they come from, and that is no different for Dianne Munnings from the Bahamas.
'Introduction to some of the harder conversations': UPEI marks a week of Truth and Reconciliation
The University of Prince Edward Island marked the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation with a ceremony Friday, which is part of a week of events leading up to Truth and Reconciliation Day and Treaty Day, organized through the university’s Mawi’omi Centre.
Female pedestrian rushed to hospital in critical condition after 2-vehicle crash in Mississauga
A female pedestrian has been rushed to hospital in critical condition after a collision involving two vehicles in Mississauga Saturday afternoon.
'Going to kill a lot of jobs': Toronto taxi companies speak out against proposed zero-emissions legislation
Taxi companies in the GTA are speaking out against City Hall’s intention to mandate zero-emissions taxicabs and ride shares by 2031, a move one entrepreneur says will “destroy a lot of drivers’ livelihoods.”
The Blue Jays can clinch a playoff spot during today's game. Here's how
The Toronto Blue Jays could clinch a playoff spot for the second straight season as soon as today.
CHUM brings back mask mandate as COVID-19 cases rise
Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, the University of Montreal Hospital (CHUM) is bringing back its mask mandate starting Monday. The rule applies to anyone entering a patient’s room or care area—including visitors, staff and physicians, a CHUM spokesperson confirmed in a statement to CTV News on Saturday.
Opioid crisis: Quebec wants to join B.C. in class-action against pharmaceutical companies
The Quebec government intends to table a bill in the coming days to join the class action lawsuit brought by B.C. against dozens of pharmaceutical companies accused of trivializing the harmful effects of opioids.
STM special constables to carry gel form of pepper spray to deal with violence in metro
The Societe de transport de Montreal (STM) is equipping special metro constables with a gel form of pepper spray to deal with violence. The irritant would be used "as a last resort in cases where safety is at stake," said an STM spokesperson in a statement Friday.
Worker who died at Cote Gold Mine in Gogama was found unconscious
A worker who was found unconscious Friday at the Cote Gold Mine site in Gogama has died, officials said Friday.
-
North Bay victim left unconscious in hammer attack
One person has been charged following a vicious attack in North Bay earlier this week.
What’s open and closed in London for National Day of Truth and Reconciliation
Saturday, Sept. 30 marks the third annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada, bringing awareness to the legacy of Canada’s residential school system.
Downtown businesses respond to relocation of hundreds of WSIB employees to east London
Downtown business owners can’t contain their disappointment after learning a provincially-led decision will remove hundreds of office workers from a building on Fullarton Street.
Sarnia police officer facing criminal charges and ‘internal disciplinary matters’ resigns
A suspended Sarnia police officer who pleaded guilty to four criminal offences, not related to his employment, has voluntarily resigned from the service.
Advance voting ends Saturday
Saturday is your last chance to cast a vote ahead of next Tuesday's provincial election.
MMF unveils 'Every Red River Metis Child Matters' sash
The Manitoba Metis Federation (MMF) is releasing a new sash commemorating victims of Canada's Residential School system and the Sixties Scoop to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
A look back through some of Manitoba’s past election history
CTV News Winnipeg was delving through the rabbit hole of past elections, finding facts that Manitobans may have not known.
Here's what's happening around Waterloo Region for Truth and Reconciliation Day
A number of events are being organized around Waterloo Region to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Saturday Sept. 30.
'Still so many questions': Arrest in Joshua Tarnue murder case brings mixed emotions for family, friends
The family and friends of Joshua Tarnue are left with questions following new police developments in the murder case.
Grand River Transit bus featuring work from Indigenous artist hits the road
A special Grand River Transit bus has hit the road.
Cavalry FC ride first career goal by Calgary's Gareth Smith-Doyle to comeback 2-1 win over Valour FC
Gareth Smith-Doyle scored his first professional goal Friday night, helping Cavalry FC come from behind to defeat Valour FC of Winnipeg at Spruce Meadows.
Residential school survivor calling on people to 'learn' on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
To help mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, St. Francis High School unveiled a 15-foot Indigenous art piece on Friday.
Malone scores in OT as Oilers rally to beat Flames 2-1
Jack Campbell and Dylan Holloway entered this NHL season with something to prove and both of them delivered on Friday.
Prince Albert police officer faces assault charges
A Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) officer is facing charges in connection with two separate incidents.
Riders lose fourth straight to Lions
The Saskatchewan Roughriders continued their losing slide against the BC Lions falling 33-26 Friday night, marking their fourth consecutive loss of the year.
2 pickup trucks collide, closing Highway 63 near Suncor North Gate
Two pickup trucks collided on Highway 63 early Saturday morning near the Suncor North Gate.
Deceased doctor remembered as having 'positive impact' in emergency room, courtroom
According to police, Dr. Tracy Pickett, 55, was reported missing on Wednesday, prompting a large search at Pacific Spirit Regional Park. Her remains were discovered Thursday evening.
Legal challenge to Vancouver's agreement to provide services to Squamish development rejected
The B.C. Supreme Court has dismissed a neighbourhood association's attempt to stop the City of Vancouver from providing services to the massive Senakw development currently under construction at the south end of the Burrard Bridge.
