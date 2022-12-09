Crane operator in medical distress rescued from construction site

A rope rescue of a crane operator at a construction site near Merivale Road and Central Park Drive, Ottawa. Dec. 9, 2022. (Ottawa Fire Services/Twitter) A rope rescue of a crane operator at a construction site near Merivale Road and Central Park Drive, Ottawa. Dec. 9, 2022. (Ottawa Fire Services/Twitter)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina