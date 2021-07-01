OTTAWA -- The COVID-19 care and testing centre on Heron Road will close on Friday as COVID-19 vaccination rates increase and case counts remain low.

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says the centre on Heron Road is closing, noting the demand for COVID-19 testing continues to decline in Ottawa.

"The ability to close this testing site is a reflection of Ottawa’s collective response to COVID-19," said a statement from the taskforce.

"Our city’s COVID-19 situation has changed dramatically thanks to everyone who followed stay-at-home guidelines, the 700,000+ Ottawans who have been vaccinated, and to the countless organizations that have worked tirelessly to keep our communities safe."

The COVID-19 care clinic opened on Heron Road on April 9, 2020, operated by the Montfort Hospital.

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says the Care and Testing Centres at the Ray Friel Centre and on Moodie Drive will remain open, along with the clinic at Brewer Park Arena.