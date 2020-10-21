OTTAWA -- More than 2,300 people are still waiting for their COVID-19 test results.

Statistics provided by the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Task Force shows the backlog in testing grew to 2,312 people on Tuesday.

The backlog was 1,777 tests on Monday and 1,852 tests on Oct. 15.

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Task Force says 1,879 tests were performed at Ottawa's COVID-19 assessment centres on Tuesday, compared to 1,867 tests on Monday and 1,938 lab tests on Oct. 15.

The COVID-19 testing backlog was 4,181 swabs back on Oct. 8.

The average turnaround time for a high priority test result is currently 19 hours.

Testing numbers drop

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches admits testing numbers are down, compared to the end of September.

"The lower point tends to be weekends, we've seen that previously."

Dr. Etches noted the Ontario Government stopped testing asymptomatic people for COVID-19, unless they're a close contact to a confirmed case.

"We want people who are symptomatic to show up," said Dr. Etches.

"There's no more line-up. There's testing available for you when you have a fever, a cough, a sore throat, a runny nose if you're an adult."

Appointments must be booked for COVID-19 testing at Ottawa's COVID-19 assessment centres and care clinics.