OTTAWA -- COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared over at five Ottawa schools over the Thanksgiving long weekend.

Ottawa Public Health reported Sunday that outbreaks are now over at the following schools in Ottawa:

Kars on the Rideau Public School

École élémentaire publique Jeanne-Sauvé

École élémentaire catholique Notre-Dame-des-Champs

Vincent Massey Public School

École élémentaire publique L'Odyssee

As of Sunday, there are COVID-19 outbreaks at seven elementary schools and a secondary school in Ottawa.

École élémentaire catholique Marius-Barbeau

St. Benedict Catholic Elementary School

École élémentaire Francojeunesse

Assumpton Catholic Elementary School

Pleasant Park Public School

École élémentaire publique Mauril-Belanger

École élémentaire catholique Franco-Cite

Dr. F. J. McDonald Catholic elementary school

Public health has closed three schools due to COVID-19 transmission so far this school year: École élémentaire catholique Marius-Barbeau, St. Benedict Catholic Elementary School and École élémentaire publique Mauril-Belanger.

St. Benedict is scheduled to reopen to students for in-person learning on Tuesday after being closed for two weeks due to COVID-19 cases. Thirty-seven cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at St. Benedict elementary school in Barrhaven, the largest outbreak in an educational institution in Ottawa during the pandemic.

Public health has reported 25 student cases and one staff case at École élémentaire publique Mauril-Belanger.

As of Friday, Ottawa's four school boards reported 127 active cases of COVID-19 involvng students and staff. There are active cases at 53 schools in Ottawa.

COVID-19 CASES BY SCHOOL BOARD

Ottawa-Carleton District School Board

Last updated Oct. 8

Active student cases: 42

Active staff cases: 1

Active third-party* cases: 1

Resolved cases: 55

Total classes closed due to COVID-19: 1

Total cohorts closed due to COVID-19: 0

Total schools closed due to COVID-19: 0

Schools with active cases: 16 elementary, five intermediate & secondary

*Third party refers to individuals who may be involved in a school who are not students or staff. This could include transportation providers, breakfast program volunteers, and other individuals who may frequently enter schools.

Ottawa Catholic School Board

Last updated Oct. 8

Active student cases: 36

Active staff cases: 4

Total classes closed due to COVID-19: 3

Total cohorts closed due to COVID-19: 2

Total schools closed due to COVID-19: 1

Schools with active cases: 11 elementary, four secondary

*The Ottawa Catholic School Board does not include resolved cases on its dashboard.

Conseil des écoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario

Last updated Oct.8

Active student cases: 35

Active staff cases: 1

Resolved cases: 62

Total classes closed due to COVID-19: 9

Total cohorts closed due to COVID-19: 0

Total schools closed due to COVID-19: 1

Schools with active cases: Nine schools

Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est

Last updated Oct. 8

Active cases*:14

Resolved cases: 100

Total classes in isolation due to COVID-19: Five

Partial school closures due to COVID-19: Four

Schools closed due to full COVID-19 outbreak: 1

Schools with active cases: 8 elementary and secondary schools

*NOTE: The CECCE does not differentiate cases between students and staff.