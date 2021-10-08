OTTAWA -- An Ottawa school with the largest COVID-19 outbreak in an educational setting during the pandemic will reopen for classes on Tuesday.

Ottawa Public Health has announced all students can return to St. Benedict Catholic elementary school in Barrhaven on Oct. 12, two weeks after the school was closed due to COVID-19 transmission.

As of Thursday, 37 students at the school had tested positive for COVID-19. There are 17 active cases at the school.

In a letter to parents, guardians and staff, Ottawa Public Health said it has reviewed all COVID-19 protocols in the school ahead of the return to classes.

"All proper infection control measures (e.g. cleaning/disinfection, signage) have been reviewed with the school administration to make sure that best practices are in place to prevent COVID-19 transmission," said the letter.

Classes were cancelled and the school was closed back on Sept. 28 due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the school. The health unit said it closed the school "out of an abundance of caution" as the investigation suggested there was evidence of transmission to several cohorts in the school.

Students can return to class on Tuesday, as long as they aren't a high-risk contact of a case.

"Please note that if you were identified as a high-risk contact of a person with COVID-19, you must still isolate until the date provided to you by OPH via the automated messaging," said a letter to parents, guardians and staff of St. Benedict school.

"All others who were dismissed as part of the outbreak can return to school."