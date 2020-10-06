OTTAWA -- Four more schools in Ottawa are in outbreak status, according to Ottawa Public Health.

In Tuesday's daily COVID-19 dashboard update, OPH said the following four schools have COVID-19 outbreaks:

École élémentaire Catholique Saint François d'Assise (2 staff cases)

École secondaire Catholique Franco-Cité (7 cases among staff and students)

École élémentaire Catholique Horizon-Jeunesse (6 student cases, 1 staff case)

Prince of Peace Catholic School (4 student cases)

According to the Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est (CECCE), only Horizon-Jeunesse is closed as a result of the outbreaks. Ten classes at Franco-Cité are in isolation and two classes at Saint François d'Assise are in isolation, but the schools remain open.

The Ottawa Catholic School Board says one class and two cohorts at Prince of Peace are closed, but the school remains open.

This brings the total number of schools in Ottawa experiencing a current COVID-19 outbreak to 11.

They are:

Abraar Elementary School Assumption School École élémentaire Catholique Horizon-Jeunesse (NEW) École élémentaire Catholique Montfort École élémentaire Catholique Sainte-Kateri École élémentaire Catholique Saint François d'Assise (NEW) École élémentaire publique Seraphin Marion École secondaire Catholique Franco-Cité (NEW) Lester B. Pearson Catholic High School Lycée Claudel private school Prince of Peace Catholic School (NEW)

Outbreaks at four schools—Monsignor Paul Baxter Catholic School, École secondaire publique Louis-Riel, Collège catholique Franco-Ouest, and Gabrielle Roy Public School—have ended.