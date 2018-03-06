

CTV Ottawa





A retired Ottawa basketball coach facing a long list of historical sexual assault charges, has died. 75-year-old Donald Greenham died Sunday at home, after suffering a heart attack.

Ottawa Police say the investigation began in June 2016 when someone came forward with allegations .

They charged Greenham with offences including gross indecency and indecent assault.

Police say the allegations involve a time span in Ottawa of between 1972 and 1981 when Greenham was a teacher and coach with the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board. The charges relate to allegations involving male victims between the ages of 12 and 16.

At the time of his death, there were 19 separate complainants.

Greenham’s trial was due to begin in May 2018, and scheduled to last five weeks.

“Mr. Greenham steadfastly maintained his innocence,” his lawyer Sean May says. May and Greenham met just weeks ago to plan his defence.

With files from The Canadian Press.