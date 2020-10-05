OTTAWA -- Ottawa's French Catholic school board has closed one of its schools due to the spread of COVID-19.

According to the COVID-19 dashboard on the Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est's (CEECE) website, École élémentaire catholique Horizon-Jeunesse is closed.

The CECCE says there are six active cases of COVID-19 among staff and students at the school and two resolved cases. Six classes are isolating.

Ottawa Public Health has not officially declared a COVID-19 outbreak at this school, according to their latest COVID-19 dashboard update.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).

English Catholic school reopens

Monsignor Paul Baxter school, in the Ottawa Catholic School Board, reopened Monday after being closed for two weeks.

A COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the school in Sept. 18. It officially ended Oct. 3, according to Ottawa Public Health.

The Ottawa Catholic School Board's COVID-19 page currently lists zero cases of COVID-19 at the school.

According to Ottawa Public Health, there are COVID-19 outbreaks at seven schools in the city: