OTTAWA -- Twenty-two cases of COVID-19 have been traced to one person who attended an indoor wedding in Ottawa last month with mild symptoms of novel coronavirus.

On Twitter, Ottawa Public Health (OPH) shared what it called a "real world contact tracing example – Wedding Cluster."

Public health says in September, one person with mild symptoms of COVID-19 attended a wedding with 50 people who weren’t physical distancing or wearing masks.

Within 15 days, 207 people were told to self-isolate and get tested for COVID-19. According to the Ottawa Public Health graphic, eleven households had at least one case of COVID-19.

The tracing tracked one person with COVID-19 in a school and one person with COVID-19 in a group home. A COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the group home.

There is also a presumptive case of COVID-19 in a school.

"Kids missed school, their parents couldn't work and testing lines were long," said Ottawa Public Health. "Our. Actions. Matter."