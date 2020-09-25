PEMBROKE -- Classes will resume on Monday at Fellowes High School in Pembroke following a COVID-19 outbreak.

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit has declared the COVID-19 outbreak at the school over after no additional positive cases among students, staff, or close contacts.

The health unit says students and staff will no longer need to self-isolate starting on Saturday, and classes will resume on Monday.

A COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the Pembroke high school on Sept. 16, and the health unit ordered the school to close. Four staff members and a student tested positive for COVID-19, along with four close contacts.

In a statement, Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Cushman said, "It has been two weeks since an individual with COVID-19 was in the school, and I am now confident that school can safely resume on Monday."

Fellowes High School in Pembroke was the first Ontario school forced to close due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Dr. Cushman adds, "This intervention was necessary to ensure everyone’s safety. This outbreak, five cases in the school and four more amongst associated family members, is a graphic example of the challenges we face."

"COVID-19 can spread rapidly. We must all work together to do everything we can to combat the virus if we are going to keep our schools open, our economy moving and our community safe."