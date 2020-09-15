OTTAWA -- A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a high school in Pembroke, Ont., making it the first COVID-19 outbreak in a school in eastern Ontario.

In a press release Tuesday evening, the Renfrew County and District Health Unit (RCDHU) announced that a second positive case of COVID-19 in a school staff member was linked to the first.

"A second staff member, a contact of the original individual who tested positive for COVID-19, has tested positive based on a result received today (Tuesday)", the statement said. "Two confirmed cases that are linked within the school meets the provincial guideline for the declaration of an outbreak."

The RCDHU said they are confident the outbreak can be controlled.

"Fortunately, the outbreak is in a relatively confined area of the school with a small number of people at risk. Although there might be a few more cases, RCDHU is optimistic that this outbreak can be well contained without further spread throughout the school."

The health unit is reminding students, staff, and their families, to stay home from work or school when sick and to limit social activities.