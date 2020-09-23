OTTAWA -- The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is telling all staff and students of Fellowes High School in Pembroke to self-isolate, even if they have received a negative COVID-19 test result.

One week ago, the health unit closed Fellowes High School and declared a COVID-19 outbreak following positive COVID-19 cases in the school. Four teachers and a student at the school have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, the health unit says "until further notice, all staff and students of Fellowes High School must continue to self-isolate and self-monitor even if they have received a negative COVID-19 test."

No additional positive COVID-19 tests have been confirmed among staff and students at the school

Three community contacts connected to the outbreak at Fellowes High School have tested positive for COVID-19. The health unit says the cases are not students or staff members of Fellowes High School but have been identified through contact tracing.

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit outlines the symptoms of COVID-19.

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include:

• Fever greater or equal to 37.8C, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath.

Other symptoms can include:

• Sore throat, difficulty swallowing, changes in sense of smell or taste, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, runny nose or nasal congestion (different than usual allergy symptoms).

Atypical signs and symptoms of COVID-19 should be considered, particularly in children:

• Unexplained fatigue, malaise or muscle aches, delirium (acutely altered mental status), unexplained falls or functional decline, exacerbation of chronic conditions, chills, headaches, croup, conjunctivitis.