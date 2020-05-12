OTTAWA -- A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the Queensway-Carleton Hospital.

The hospital says the outbreak was declared in its “A3” unit after two patients became infected with the virus while in hospital. A staff member has also tested positive for COVID-19.

Ottawa Public Health declares a COVID-19 outbreak when one patient or staff member tests positive for the virus.

The Queensway-Carleton Hospital says several measures have been put in place, including isolation protocols for any patients with a positive COVID-19 test.

Any staff member who shows symptoms must immediately leave the hospital and be tested.

The hospital in Ottawa’s west-end has also put in place additional cleaning procedures to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Meantime, a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared over in the emergency department at the Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus.

The hospital previously said four staff members in the ER had tested positive for COVID-19

A COVID-19 outbreak at the Garry J. Armstrong long-term care home has also been declared over. Three employees at the City of Ottawa run facility had tested positive for the virus.

Ottawa Public Health reports COVID-19 outbreaks at 22 institutions, including 14 long-term care homes.