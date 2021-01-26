VAL-DES-MONTS, QUE. -- The public health agency for the Outaouais region of Quebec has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the Rona store in Val-des-Monts, saying 11 employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux de l’Outaouais (CISSSO) said in a press release on Tuesday that the risk to shoppers is considered low, but they are asking anyone who visited the store between Jan. 17 and Jan. 23 to monitor for symptoms and to call 1-877-644-4545 to make an appointment for testing if symptoms develop.

The store on Route du Carrefour, just a short distance north of Gatineau, is temporarily closed, the CISSSO said. CTV News has reached out to the store for comment.

The health unit said their workplace health team visited the store to provide support in the enforcement of preventive measures in collaboration with Quebec's workplace health and safety agency, the CNESST.

The CISSSO says anyone who would like to be tested for COVID-19 in the region can visit its website to find out about the services available with or without an appointment.