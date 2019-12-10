Maybe it's too much good Christmas cheer. It seems people are interested in a big dose of Yuletide horror.

Hundreds of people lined up again on Tuesday to see Spooky Santa at Carlingwood Mall.

The anti-Santa poses for pictures traditionally, then climbs up on his chair for another picture.

At one point there was a lineup for more than two hours to get a picture with this different version of Santa.

There is a long tradition of the darker side of the holidays. It appears people are demanding more spook of the season at the mall.

Spooky Santa returns to Carlingwood one last time, on Friday December 13th, at 4pm.