OTTAWA -- Le Nordik Spa is set to reopen, but your spa experience will be a little different due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The popular spa in Chelsea reopened for massages and body care on June 1, but other spa services will resume on Saturday, June 27.

On Thursday, the Quebec Government announced spas, water parks, hotels and casinos can reopen across the province.

Le Nordik says all customers will need to book online and pay before visiting the spa to manage arrivals and avoid too many people on the premise at one time. Capacity at the spa is being reduced by more than 50 per cent to encourage physical distancing.

In a statement, Le Nordik says when customers arrive; there will be a quick questionnaire to assess the health of visitors before accessing the spa services. Lockers will be assigned to customers while respecting the two-metre distance and a shower will be compulsory before leaving the locker room.

Signs have been placed on the floor to encourage physical distancing.

You can't bring your own towel or robe to the spa, and fresh towels and robes will be available for customers. The saunas will not be as hot as normal, and all saunas will be sanitized and cleaned before the next customer enters..

Le Nordik says the closure allowed employees to update training, review the new cleaning procedures and review the experience for customers from the time of reservations.