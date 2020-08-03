OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health confirms an inmate at the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, OPH said the individual's case was confirmed during routine testing.

"The individual has no active COVID-19 symptoms at this time and will remain in isolation for 14 days from the date of their positive test," the statement said.

OPH said the inmate is believed to have been exposed to COVID-19 before being admitted to the jail on Innes Road, and so an institutional outbreak has not been declared.

"At this time, there is no evidence of COVID-19 transmission within the facility," OPH said. "As per OCDC’s protocols, all newly admitted inmates are housed separately from the general population for 14 days and provided voluntary COVID-19 testing."

CTV News has reached out to the Office of the Solicitor General for further comment.

This is the first known case of COVID-19 within the Ottawa jail. In April, an outbreak at a jail in Brampton affected 60 inmates and forced the jail to close temporarily.