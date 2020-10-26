OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting a COVID-19 outbreak at the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre (OCDC).

According to OPH's COVID-19 dashboard, the outbreak officially began on Oct. 24 and involves a single inmate.

At this time, it is unclear how the individual may have come into contact with the virus. CTV News has reached out to both Ottawa Public Health and the Ministry of the Solicitor General for comment.

This is the first outbreak at the jail on Innes Road to be listed by OPH on their public dashboard.

An inmate at the facility had tested positive for COVID-19 in early August, but OPH did not consider it an outbreak at the time because the individual was believed to have been exposed before being admitted and there was no evidence of transmission within the jail.

A spokesperson for the Solicitor General told CTV News in August that cleaning at the facility was enhanced and staff have been given personal protective equipment as required.

More to come…