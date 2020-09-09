OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

190 students in Ottawa are isolating after COVID-19 cases were linked to five local schools.

36 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Ottawa on Tuesday.

An outbreak at a west end long-term care home has expanded to 31 cases.

No tickets for large gatherings were handed out by bylaw officers over the Labour Day weekend.

Ontario's rising COVID-19 case count is starting to concern the province's education minister.

Testing:

The COVID-19 assessment centre at 151 Brewer Way is open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. today.

from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. today. The COVID-19 care clinic at 595 Moodie Dr. is open today from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

today from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The COVID-19 care clinic at 1485 Heron Rd. is open today from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

today from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The drive-thru COVID-19 testing centre at RCGT Park is open today from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. but you need to book an appointment.

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallow, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Ottawa's top doctor says 190 students and fewer than 10 teachers are self-isolating out of an abundance of caution after COVID-19 cases were found in individuals linked to five schools in Ottawa.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches says these COVID-19 cases did not occur at any of the schools.

The reason so many students are isolating is that OPH has chosen to have entire busloads stay home and monitor for symptoms since they aren't sure bus riders are sticking to their assigned seating.

Ottawa was identified as a COVID-19 hot spot in a recent press conference with Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Health Minister Christine Elliott.

Thirty-six new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Ottawa on Tuesday, one of the highest local figures in the province.

Ford and Elliott said that while Ontario is not at the point of rolling areas back to Stage 2, they are putting a one-month pause on any further loosening of COVID-19 restrictions.

Extendicare, the company that runs the West End Villa long-term care home, says 28 residents have since tested positive for COVID-19 since an outbreak was declared there more than two weeks ago.

All of the affected residents have been moved to the same floor.

Three staff members have also tested positive and are isolating at home.

This is the largest of the 16 ongoing outbreaks, by case count, in the city, and one of the biggest outbreaks since July.

Ottawa By-law says people kept it small this weekend.

In a statement to CTV News, By-Law and Regulatory Services said no tickets were handed out for large gatherings over the Labour Day weekend.

However, four noise complaints where filed in some of the city's popular student neighbourhoods.

Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce says he's concerned that COVID-19 case counts in Ontario appear to be on the rise, right as kids get back to school.

Lecce said he fears the rise in daily infections across Ontario, which have stayed above 100 for the last 11 days, could impact continued operation of schools.

Case growth has been highest in Toronto and Peel Region, sometimes accounting for half of the province's new infections on a daily basis, though Ottawa has often been among the top three.