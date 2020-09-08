OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting 36 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday.

The figures come from the COVID-19 dashboard, which is updated daily. The number differs slightly from the figures previously reported in Ontario's daily epidemiologic summary.

The new cases in Ottawa are among 185 new cases of COVID-19 reported across Ontario.

The new cases in Ottawa bring the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,134 since the first case was confirmed on March 11.

No new deaths were reported in Ottawa on Tuesday. The death toll from COVID-19 stands at 267 residents.

There are 12 people in hospital with COVID-19 complications, two more than in Monday's report. One person remains in the intensive care unit.

CASES AROUND THE REGION

Ontario officials logged but did not release COVID-19 figures on Labour Day. Here are the new cases around the region in the last two days.

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 0 cases Monday, 2 cases Tuesday (205 cases total)

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 2 cases Monday, 0 cases Tuesday (53 cases total)

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 0 cases Monday, 0 cases Tuesday (112 cases total)

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 2 cases Monday, 1 case Tuesday (367 cases total)

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 2 cases Monday, 0 cases Tuesday (35 cases total)

Six new cases were reported by Quebec health officials in the Outaouais region, for 907 cases total since the pandemic began.

ACTIVE CASES

The number of known active cases rose to its highest level since the beginning of August in Tuesday's update.

Ottawa Public Health says it is aware of 242 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, an increase of 31 cases, after five cases were newly declared resolved. This is the highest number of known active cases in Ottawa since 250 were reported on Aug. 1.

OPH says 2,625 or 83.8 per cent of all known COVID-19 cases in Ottawa are considered resolved.

The number of active cases is the number of total, laboratory-confirmed cases minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is consdered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result and the case is not a fatality.

Ottawa Public Health continues to say the actual number of infections in the city could be between five and 30 times greater than the number of laboratory-confirmed infections.

CASES BY AGE

Sixteen of the 36 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Ottawa on Tuesday were in people 70 years of age or older.

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category:

0-9 years old: Zero new cases (127 cases total)

10-19 years-old: Four new cases (231 cases total)

20-29 years-old: Six new cases (541 cases total)

30-39 years-old: Four new cases (415 cases total)

40-49 years-old: Four new cases (391 cases total)

50-59 years-old: Zero new cases (409 cases total)

60-69-years-old: Two new cases (298 cases total)

70-79 years-old: Eight new cases (214 cases total)

80-89 years-old: Six new cases (291 cases total)

90+ years: Two new case (207 cases total)

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

There are sixteen active institutional outbreaks of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

No new outbreaks were added or removed from Ottawa Public Health's dashboard on Tuesday.

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Alta Vista Manor Andrew Fleck Children's Services Beacon Learning Centre Billingswood Manor Centrepointe Home-based Childcare Dovercourt Recreation Centre (summer camp) Forest Hill Long-term Care Home Laurier Manor Madonna Care Community New Edinburgh Square Chartwell Oakpark Retirement Perley and Rideau Veterans' Health Centre (Gatineau Building) Portobello Manor Rockcliffe Retirement Residence Timberwalk Retirement Community West End Villa

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Click here for the latest figures on all COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa.