Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says there are four reasons to seek testing for COVID-19:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms. OR

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app. OR

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health. OR

You are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care.

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

The COVID-19 assessment centre at 151 Brewer Way is open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Appointments are required in most cases but LIMITED walk-up capacity is available.

To book a test for an adult, click here.

CHEO Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena – 151 Brewer Way is open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Testing is available by appointment only.

To book a test for a child under the age of 18, click here.

The COVID-19 care clinic at 595 Moodie Dr. is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday for people with escalating symptoms and in need of medical attention.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 care clinic at 1485 Heron Rd. is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday for people with escalating symptoms and in need of medical attention.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 drive-thru assessment centre at 300 Coventry Road is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To book an appointment, click here.

See here for a list of other testing sites in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallow, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Ottawa Public Health reported 117 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday, the second-highest one-day spike in new cases since the start of the pandemic.

No new deaths were reported in Ottawa.

Since the first case of COVID-19 on March 11, there have been 4,970 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 295 deaths.

Ottawa Public Health reports 62 of the 117 new cases of COVID-19 involve residents under the age of 30.

Ottawa's COVID-19 Testing Task Force is providing a glimpse at the testing situation in Ottawa, including the number of people still waiting for test results.

As of Oct. 6, the current backlog in tests was 1,743.

The COVID-19 Testing Tack Force says 2,204 swabs were taken at Ottawa assessment centres on Tuesday.

The average turn around time for a "high priority test result" on Oct. 6 was 24 hours.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford admits the Ontario Government and public health officials need to do a better job delivering COVID-19 messaging.

The comments came amid conflicting messages about Thanksgiving from local and provincial officials.

"Sometimes the messaging isn't as clear as it should be and it all comes down to communicating with each other better," Ford told reporters.

On Tuesday, Ford stirred confusion when he said he would be limiting his own Thanksgiving dinner to up to 10 people.

Ottawa Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches and Ontario's Associate Medical Officer of Health Dr. Barbara Yaffe had previously urged people to spend Thanksgiving only with members of their household.

On Wednesday, Ford said he would limit Thanksgiving celebrations to his immediate household.

"For this Thanksgiving weekend it's not enough just to limit the size of our gatherings. We need to stick to our immediate households," Ford said. "As we face the second wave and work to flatten the next curve, each of us needs to be extra vigilant."

The Ottawa Catholic School Board is reviewing thousands of applications for classroom supervisors to help cover possible teacher shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ottawa's second largest school board announced Tuesday afternoon it was accepting applications for "classroom supervisors" as all school boards in Ottawa deal with a shortage of occasional teachers.

By 5 p.m. Wednesday, the board had received thousands of applications and removed the job posting from the website.

Ottawa Catholic School Board Director of Education Tom D'Amico said a classroom supervisor would be called in to cover a class when no other occasional teacher or board member is available.

The Royal Canadian Legion has introduced a new way to help commemorate Remembrance Day at the National War Memorial.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, large crowds will not be allowed to gather in downtown Ottawa on Nov. 11.

This year, the Royal Canadian Legion has launched a wreath program. Eight-hundred wreaths are available at $150 each, with the proceeds supporting the Royal Canadian Legion's poppy fund.

"Through the wreath program, people are able to purchase a wreath. And it will be pre-positioned in time for the ceremony on November 11," says Nujma Bond, Communications Manager for the Royal Canadian Legion.

"And they will have a chance to have their name online and Legion.ca as well, to show their contribution to the day of remembrance."

You will be able to watch the Remembrance Day ceremony on TV and Facebook.