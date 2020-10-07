OTTAWA -- More than 1,700 people are still waiting for a COVID-19 test result in Ottawa.

Ottawa's COVID-19 Testing Task Force provided an update on the COVID-19 testing situation Wednesday afternoon.

As of Oct. 6, the current backlog in tests was 1,743.

The COVID-19 Testing Tack Force says 2,204 swabs were taken at Ottawa assessment centres on Tuesday.

The COVID-19 Assessment at Brewer Arena performed 570 tests on Tuesday, while the CHEO Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena performed 433 tests. The COVID-19 Drive-Thru Assessment Centre at RCGT Park performed 556 tests on Tuesday. The COVID-19 Care Clinic on Heron Road conducted 291 tests, while the COVID-19 Care Clinic on Moodie Drive performed 264 tests.

The average turn around time for a "high priority test result" on Oct. 6 was 24 hours.

A total of 3,208 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Tuesday.

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Task Force has set the target number for laboratory tests to be performed each day at 3,850.

Ottawa Public Health reports only two per cent of positive COVID-19 cases are being reported to the health unit within 24 hours of testing. Only 15 per cent of positive cases are being reported to Ottawa Public Health within 48 hours of testing.