OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting 121 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday.

The figure comes one day after Ottawa recorded 63 new cases of the disease, the lowest one-day case count in more than a week.

Ontario is reporting 583 cases of #COVID19 as nearly 43,300 tests were completed. Locally, there are 173 new cases in Toronto, 121 in Ottawa, 75 in York Region and 70 in Peel. 60% of today’s cases are in people under the age of 40. There are 707 more resolved cases. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) October 7, 2020

Health Minister Christine Elliott reported 583 new cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, from 43,300 tests.

The province continues to work through a massive backlog of tests, that was as high as 91,000 on the weekend. According to the most recent government figures, 55,413 tests remain under investigation, just 70 tests fewer than the figure shared on Tuesday of 55,483.

Ottawa Public Health has said it has been experiencing delays in getting timely test results, which is affecting its ability to trace the contacts of the people who test positive.

121 cases marks the second-highest number of new cases of COVID-19 in a single day since the start of the pandemic. The highest number of new cases in one day as 142, reported on Oct. 2.

This is a breaking news story. CTV News will have more information as it becomes available.