The Ottawa Hospital has placed nearly 200 employees on unpaid leave for failing to be vaccinated by Nov. 1.

Active COVID-19 cases held steady in Ottawa on Monday.

Health experts say drug overdoses have increased during the pandemic.

New COVID-19 cases: 29 cases on Monday.

The Ottawa Hospital has placed 186 employees on unpaid leave who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The deadline for hospital employees to be fully vaccinated was Sunday at midnight, unless they had an approved medical or human rights exemption.

A hospital spokesperson said Monday that 186 employees were deemed non-compliant with the policy. The employees are full-time, part-time and casual, from a variety of roles throughout the hospital.

“Hospitals have a moral obligation to lead by setting the highest vaccination standard possible,” spokesperson Michaela Schreiter said. “Those who become fully vaccinated will be welcomed back.”

The hospital notes that more than 99 per cent of its staff, physicians and residents are fully vaccinated.

Ottawa Public Health says 29 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Ottawa, but the number of active cases remains stable.

To date, OPH has reported 30,883 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. No new deaths were reported on Monday. The city's pandemic death toll stands at 603 residents.

The number of known active cases is holding steady below 200, but the number of people in local hospitals with active COVID-19 ticked up slightly again on Monday. The case count remains relatively low, but has doubled in the past four days.

The seven-day average in Ottawa is 23.6 cases per day, down from 27.9 one week ago and down from 49.4 four weeks ago.

A COVID-19 outbreak at the Civic Campus of the Ottawa Hospital has grown to 10 patients and two staff members since it began on Oct. 26. Outbreaks are also in effect at nine local elementary schools, two daycares, a restaurant and a shelter.

For five years health experts say Ottawa’s toxic drug supply has been leading to worse overdoses, and more deaths.

In the first quarter of 2018 there were 14 opioid overdose related deaths in the city; three years later, that number has doubled.

“Particularly since COVID started, we started to see some of the worst overdoses we’ve ever seen,” said Anne Marie Hopkins, a manager at Ottawa Inner City Health working primarily in their consumption and treatment service centre.

Making matters worse is that benzodiazepines, a class of near-debilitating sedatives, are being cut into fentanyl - a dangerous opioid responsible for 87 per cent of all opioid overdose related pandemic deaths - with more frequency.

A study from Public Health Ontario found that benzodiazepines werepresent in one in 20 opioid related overdose deaths prior to the pandemic. In 2020, that number skyrocketed to one in four.

Adding to the complication, overdose-reversing medicines like naloxone won’t reverse the extreme sedation caused by benzodiazepines.

Health care experts say the solutions in place aren’t equipped to handle the effects of the increasingly toxic drug supply. They say a safe drug supply, more injection sites, and increased housing supports are all essential aspects of a viable long-term solution.