More winter weather expected this week in Ottawa

A freezing rain warning remains in effect on Tuesday morning in Ottawa as a low-pressure system continues to move through eastern Ontario.

Environment Canada says freezing rain will transition to rain as temperatures rise above 0 C this morning. The forecaster says ice accretion could amount to between 1 to 3 mm of ice on some surfaces.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas," Environment Canada says.

The Ottawa Student Transportation Consortium (OSTA) says all school bus services are running but there may be delays. Most school bus services are operating across eastern Ontario.

Tuesday morning's forecast calls for rain or freezing rain to end near noon today. There is a 30 per cent chance of rain showers this afternoon. High 5 C.

More winter weather with a mix of rain and snow flurries are expected the rest of this week.

Tonight is expected to stay cloudy with a low of minus 1 C. Wednesday shows cloudy skies with a high of 4 C.

Flurries and a chance of snow are forecasted on Thursday with a 30 per cent chance of flurries during the day and a 40 per cent chance of snow in the evening.

Friday's forecast calls for a 40 per cent chance of flurries. High 0 C.

The weekend forecast shows cloudy skies with more flurries.