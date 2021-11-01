OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health says 29 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Ottawa, but the number of active cases remains stable.

To date, OPH has reported 30,883 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. No new deaths were reported on Monday. The city's pandemic death toll stands at 603 residents.

The number of known active cases is holding steady below 200, but the number of people in local hospitals with active COVID-19 ticked up slightly again on Monday. The case count remains relatively low, but has doubled in the past four days.

The seven-day average in Ottawa is 23.6 cases per day, down from 27.9 one week ago and down from 49.4 four weeks ago.

A COVID-19 outbreak at the Civic Campus of the Ottawa Hospital has grown to 10 patients and two staff members since it began on Oct. 26. Outbreaks are also in effect at nine local elementary schools, two daycares, a restaurant and a shelter.

Provincewide, officials reported 422 new cases of COVID-19. That pushed the province's lab-confirmed case total past 600,000.

Public Health Ontario added 38 cases to its total for Ottawa on Monday, which is slightly behind OPH's total at 30,866. Figures from OPH often differ from Public Health Ontario's because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily snapshots at different times of the day.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Oct. 24 to Oct. 30): 15.1 (up from 14.5)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Oct. 25 to Oct. 31): 1.5 per cent (up from 1.4 per cent Oct. 22-28)

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 0.98 (up from 0.94)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of Monday's 422 new cases, 261 involve individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 161 are in fully vaccinated people.

Complete data on the vaccination status of hospital patients in the province is not available on Mondays because some hospitals don't report to the province on weekends.

Locally, Ottawa Public Health data suggest unvaccinated people are nine times more likely to contract COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people are.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Monday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 832,799 (+975)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 799,101 (+2,104)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 90 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 87 per cent (+1%)

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,372,642

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 197 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday, unchanged from Sunday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 29 more newly resolved cases of COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 30,083.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 12 people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Monday, up from 11 on Sunday.

Two people are in Ottawa ICUs with an active case of COVID-19.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 0

30-39: 1

40-49: 0

50-59: 0

60-69: 2

70-79: 4 (2 in ICU)

80-89: 3

90+: 2

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Five new cases (2,886 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Eight new cases (4,117 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Two new cases (6,892 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Six new cases (4,742 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Four new cases (4,058 total cases)

50-59 years-old: One new case (3,543 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Two new cases (2,080 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (1,148 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (878 total cases)

90+ years old: Two new cases (536 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,850

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 834

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 11,464

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 108

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 CASES AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Four new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: One case subtracted from total

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Eight new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: One new case

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reports COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa.

Community outbreaks:

Workplace – Restaurant: One outbreak

Schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks: (nine elementary schools, two child care centres)

École élémentaire publique Charlotte Lemieux (Oct. 14)

D. Roy Kennedy Public School (Oct. 15)

Child Care - Barrhaven (Oct. 18)

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton elementary school (Oct. 19)

Grandir Ensemble child care George-Étienne-Cartier (Oct. 20)

École élémentaire publique Des Sentiers (Oct. 21)

École élémentaire catholique George-Étienne-Cartier (Oct. 22)

Assumption Catholic Elementary School (Oct. 25)

Queen Elizabeth Public School (Oct. 27)

École élémentaire catholique Des Pionniers (Oct. 27)

École élémentaire publique Michaëlle-Jean (Oct. 28)

Healthcare and congregate settings experiencing outbreaks: