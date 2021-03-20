OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

Ontario increases restaurant capacity limits in Ottawa to 50 per cent while in the Red-Control zone

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark County joining Ottawa in Red-Control zone on Monday

Some COVID-19 vaccination appointments in Ottawa are being rescheduled after data-entry error causes double-bookings

Ottawa's COVID-19 incidence rate and positivity rate increase as Ottawa moves into the red zone

COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa (Ottawa Public Health data):

New COVID-19 cases: 74 new cases on Friday

15,914 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days) : 50.0

: 50.0 Positivity rate in Ottawa: 2.9 per cent (Mar. 12 to Mar. 18)

2.9 per cent (Mar. 12 to Mar. 18) Reproduction Number: 1.03 (seven day average)

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says there are five reasons to seek testing for COVID-19:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms. OR

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app. OR

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health. OR

You are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care. OR

You have traveled to the U.K., or have come into contact with someone who recently traveled to the U.K., please go get tested immediately (even if you have no symptoms).

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

There are several sites for COVID-19 testing in Ottawa. To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx

The Brewer Ottawa Hospital/CHEO Assessment Centre: Open Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Friday to Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Open Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Friday to Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. COVID-19 Drive-thru assessment centre at National Arts Centre: Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Moodie Care and Testing Centre : Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The Heron Care and Testing Centre : Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Ray Friel Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Vaccine eligibility screening tool:

To check and see if you are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Ottawa, click here.

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallowing, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

On the day Ottawa moved into the Red-Control zone, Ontario loosened capacity restrictions for bars and restaurants.

Starting at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, capacity limits at restaurants, bars and other food and drink establishments in the red zone will be 50 per cent capacity of the indoor dining area, subject to physical distancing rules and up to a maximum of 50 people.

The province made the announcement late Friday afternoon, saying in a news release it was "cautiously adjusting" dining capacity limits at restaurants and bars under its COVID-19 rules.

Mayor Jim Watson and Ottawa business owners had expressed concerns with the previous capacity rules for bars and restaurants in the red zone, which had been capped at 10 people maximum.

New restrictions will be imposed on social gatherings, bars, restaurants, sports teams and gyms in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark County on Monday, as the region moves into the red zone.

The Ontario government announced early Friday evening that Leeds, Grenville and Lanark County will be moving into the "Red-Control" level as of Monday, March 22 at 12:01 a.m.

Under the Red-Control restrictions, social gatherings are limited to a maximum of five people indoors and 25 people outdoors. Bar and restaurant capacity will be limited to 50 per cent of the indoor dining area, to a maximum of 50 people.

The Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Health Unit is moving into the yellow zone on Monday, which includes new restrictions on bar and restaurant operating hours.

Some Ottawa residents who have COVID-19 vaccination appointments booked for early next week will have their appointments rescheduled after an error with Ontario's online booking system caused double-bookings.

In a statement released Friday evening, the city said a data-entry error with Ontario's online booking portal caused a double-booking for appointments scheduled for March 23, 24 and 25.

Vaccination appointments at community clinics, mostly at Eva James Memorial Community Centre in Kanata and Ruddy Family YMCA-YWCA in Orleans, were double-booked due to a data-entry error.

If your appointment is affected, you will receive a call to re-schedule or an email from the Ministry of Health advising you to call the Provincial Vaccine Booking Line at 1-833-943-3900 to reschedule your appointment.

The city said on Friday that more than 20,000 residents 80 and over have signed up to receive the COVID-19 shot.

Ottawa Public Health reported 74 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on day one in the Red-Control zone, while Ottawa`s weekly incidence rate increased to 50 cases per 100,000 people.

One new death linked to the virus was announced on Friday.

Forty-four of the 74 new cases on Friday involved residents under the age of 30.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, 2020, there have been 15,914 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 451 deaths.