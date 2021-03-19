OTTAWA -- New restrictions will be imposed on social gatherings, bars, restaurants, sports teams and gyms in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark County on Monday, as the region moves into the red zone.

The Ontario government announced early Friday evening that Leeds, Grenville and Lanark County will be moving into the "Red-Control" level as of Monday, March 22 at 12:01 a.m.

Under the Red-Control restrictions, social gatherings are limited to a maximum of five people indoors and 25 people outdoors. Bar and restaurant capacity will be limited to 50 per cent of the indoor dining area, to a maximum of 50 people.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark Health Unit covers areas including Brockville, Prescott, Kemptville, Perth, Almonte, Carleton Place and Gananoque.

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark County join Ottawa in the Red-Control level. The Eastern Ontario Health Unit remains in orange, while Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington moves into yellow.

Just last week, Leeds, Grenville and Lanark Health Unit had moved into the Yellow-Protect zone due to rising COVID-19 cases.

Earlier this week, the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark Health Unit said it had detected a significant increase of COVID-19 in West Lanark County, with 36 active cases in the communities of Perth, Smiths Falls, Tay Valley and Lanark Highlands.

Red-Control Restrictions

Organized public events, social gatherings and wedding, funeral and religious services, rites and ceremonies

Limits for all organized public events and social gatherings, where physical distancing can be maintained:

5 people indoors

25 people outdoors

Limits for religious services rites or ceremonies, including wedding services and funeral services, where physical distancing can be maintained (applies in any venue other than a private dwelling):

30 per cent capacity of the room indoors

100 people outdoors

Restaurants, bars and other food and drink establishments

Capacity limits, where physical distancing can be maintained:

Approximately 50 per cent of the indoor dining area to be accessible to the public, subject to physical distancing rules

Total occupancy cannot exceed 50 patrons

Outdoor dining, take out, drive through, and delivery permitted, including alcohol

No buffet style service

Line-ups and patrons congregating outside venues managed by venue; 2 metres distance and face covering required

Screening of patrons is required, in accordance with instructions issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health

Require patrons to be seated; 2 metres minimum or impermeable barrier required between tables

Limit of 4 people may be seated together

Require contact information for all seated patrons

Face coverings required except when eating or drinking only

Personal protective equipment, including eye protection required when is a worker must come within 2 metres of another person who is not wearing a face covering

Establishments must be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

No consumption of liquor permitted between 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Dancing, singing and the live performance of music is prohibited

Limit volume of music to be low enough that a normal conversation is possible

Night clubs and strip clubs only permitted to operate as restaurant or bar

A safety plan is required to be prepared and made available upon request

Sports and recreational fitness facilities

Maintain 2 metres physical distancing at all times

Increase spacing between patrons to 3 metres in areas where there are weights or exercise equipment and in exercise and fitness classes

Capacity limits, where physical distancing can be maintained

10 people in indoor areas with weights and exercise machines

10 people in all indoor classes or

25 people in outdoor classes

No spectators permitted, however each person under 18 may be accompanied by one parent or guardian

Team sports must not be practiced or played except for training (no games or scrimmage)

Activities that are likely to result in individuals coming within 2 metres of each other are not permitted; no contact permitted for team or individual sports

Exemptions for high performance athletes and parasport

Patrons may only be in the facility for 90 minutes except if engaging in a sport

Limit volume of music to be low enough that a normal conversation is possible; measures to prevent shouting by both instructors and members of the public

Face coverings required except when exercising

Require contact information for all members of the public that enter the facility

Require reservation for entry; one reservation for teams

Screening of patrons is required, in accordance with instructions issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health

A safety plan is required to be prepared and made available upon request

Meeting and event spaces

Capacity limit for the venue, where physical distancing can be maintained:

10 people indoors or

25 people outdoors

Establishments must be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

No consumption of liquor permitted between 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Face coverings required except when eating or drinking only

Require contact information for all seated patrons

Limit of 4 people may be seated together

Limit volume of music to be low enough that a normal conversation is possible

Screening of patrons is required, in accordance with instructions issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health

A safety plan is required to be prepared and made available upon request

Retail

Capacity limits of:

75% for supermarkets and other stores that primarily sell groceries, convenience stores, pharmacies

50% for all other retail, including discount and big box retailers, liquor stores, cannabis stores, hardware stores and garden centres

Stores must post capacity limit publicly

Stores must have passive screening for patrons (for example, posting signs outside the store front about not entering if you have COVID-19 symptoms)

This does not apply to indoor malls, which are required to actively screen their customers before they enter the mall. Malls can use the patron screening tool to help meet this requirement.

Stores within the malls subject to appropriate retail measures

Fitting rooms must be limited to non-adjacent stalls

Line-ups and patrons congregating outside venues managed by venue; 2 metres distance required inside and outside; face covering also required while in line

Limit volume of music to be low enough that a normal conversation is possible

For malls:

Maximum number of patrons permitted to be seated indoors in mall food court is 10

A safety plan is required to be prepared and made available upon request

Personal care services

Oxygen bars, steam rooms, saunas, bath houses and other adult venues, closed

Sensory deprivation pods closed (some exceptions)

Services requiring removal of face coverings prohibited

Require contact information from all patrons

Screening of patrons is required, in accordance with instructions issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health

A safety plan is required to be prepared and made available upon request

Casinos, bingo halls and gaming establishments

Capacity limit for the venue, where physical distancing can be maintained:

10 people indoors or

25 people outdoors

Table games are prohibited

Face coverings required except when eating or drinking only

Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

No consumption of liquor permitted between 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Require contact information from all patrons

Screening of patrons is required, in accordance with instructions issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health

A safety plan is required to be prepared and made available upon request

Cinemas

Closed, except for:

drive-in cinemas

rehearsal or performing a recorded or broadcasted event, with restrictions, which include:

Performers and employees must maintain 2 metres physical distance except for purposes of the performance Singers and players of brass or wind instruments must be separated from any other performers by plexiglass or other impermeable barrier

A safety plan is required to be prepared and made available upon request

Performing arts facilities

Closed to spectators

Rehearsal or performing a recorded or broadcasted event permitted, with restrictions, which include:

Performers and employees must maintain 2 metres physical distance except for purposes of the performance

Singers and players of brass or wind instruments must be separated from any other performers by plexiglass or other impermeable barrier

Drive-in performances permitted

A safety plan is required to be prepared and made available upon request