OTTAWA -- With Ontario set to expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to more seniors, the city says more than 20,000 Ottawa residents aged 80 and older have booked appointments to receive their shots.

The province announced Friday that residents 75 and older will be able to begin booking appointments to receive the vaccine starting on Monday.

Residents 80 and older were eligible to book vaccines starting on Monday. On Friday afternoon, a city memo said more than 20,000 people had already booked first and second dose appointments through Ontario's online booking centre.

The memo also states more than 3,700 people have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a community vaccination clinic in the last week.

The city expects to complete second dose offers of COVID-19 vaccines to eligible residents at all 82 retirement homes in the city by the end of Saturday.

"This milestone has been reached through the efforts of Mobile Vaccination Teams, comprised of staff from the Ottawa Paramedic Service, Ottawa Public Health, The Ottawa Hospital, Queensway-Carleton Hospital, Ottawa Inner City Health, community physicians and the retirement facilities," said the memo.

As of Friday, 87,737 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines had been administered in Ottawa. The city has received 97,170 doses of vaccines since Dec. 14.

75 AND OLDER RESIDENTS

The Ontario government announced Friday that all residents 75 years of age and older will be eligible to book an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at a community clinic.

Residents can book an appointment through Ontario's online booking portal starting Monday morning.

What you need to book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine

The Ontario government says when booking an appointment, you will be asked for the following information:

Government of Ontario green photo health card

Birth date

Postal code

Email address or phone number

At the time of booking, eligible individuals will schedule their first and second vaccination appointments