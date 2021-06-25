OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Ontario is moving to Step 2 of its reopening plan on June 30, two days earlier than scheduled.

There are no active cases of COVID-19 among people in Ottawa 80 and older.

A shipment of Pfizer vaccines that was delayed has now arrived in Ottawa, meaning both Pfizer and Moderna doses are again available.

The Ottawa Hospital has closed the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at its Civic campus, marking a shift in the pandemic response in Ottawa.

New COVID-19 cases: 13 new cases on Monday

Total COVID-19 cases: 27,617

27,617 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days) : 10.7 (down from 11.9)

: 10.7 (down from 11.9) Positivity rate in Ottawa: 1.7 percent (June 16-22)

1.7 percent (June 16-22) Reproduction Number: 0.6 (seven day average)

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says you can get a COVID-19 test at an assessment centre, care clinic, or community testing site if any of the following apply to you:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms;

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app;

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health;

You are a resident, a worker or a visitor to long-term care, retirement homes, homeless shelters or other congregate settings (for example: group homes, community supported living, disability-specific communities or congregate settings, short-term rehab, hospices and other shelters);

You are a person who identifies as First Nations, Inuit or Métis;

You are a person travelling to work in a remote First Nations, Inuit or Métis community;

You received a preliminary positive result through rapid testing;

You require testing 72 hours before a scheduled (non-urgent or emergent) surgery (as recommended by your health care provider);

You are a patient and/or their 1 accompanying escort tra­velling out of country for medical treatment;

You are an international student that has passed their 14-day quarantine period;

You are a farm worker;

You are an educator who cannot access pharmacy-testing; or

You are in a targeted testing group as outlined in guidance from the Chief Medical Officer of Health.

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

There are several sites for COVID-19 testing in Ottawa. To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx

The Brewer Ottawa Hospital/CHEO Assessment Centre: Open Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Drive-Thru Assessment Centre at 300 Coventry Road: Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Moodie Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Heron Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Ray Friel Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

North Grenville COVID-19 Assessment Centre (Kemptville) – 15 Campus Drive: Open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Centretown Community Health Centre: Open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sandy Hill Community Health Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 pm.

Somerset West Community Health Centre: Open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallowing, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Personal care settings, businesses in shopping malls and indoor dining rooms will reopen in Ottawa next week for the first time in more than two months.

Citing the province’s vaccination rate and a steady decline in COVID-19 case numbers, Ontario will move to Step 2 of reopening a few days ahead of schedule on June 30.

For a full list of what's allowed to reopen, click here.

Ottawa Public Health reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, while there are no active cases among residents over the age of 80.

No new deaths linked to COVID-19 were announced in Ottawa on Thursday.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are now available at Ottawa's 11 community vaccination clinics, now that a delayed Pfizer shipment has arrived.

The city also confirms a "relatively small number of residents" declined to receive the Moderna vaccine because they wanted a Pfizer shot for their second dose.

The Ottawa Hospital is shutting down its COVID-19 vaccine clinic, making a shift in the local response to the pandemic as vaccinations increase and active cases decrease.

The clinic at the Civic campus delivered more than 105,000 vaccine doses to health care workers and high-risk patients.

Now, staff there will be redeployed to new community clinics at the Horticulture Building at Lansdowne Park and the Nepean Sportsplex curling rink, which opened on Monday.