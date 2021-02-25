OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

Ottawa's top doctor warns the capital is inching towards the red zone, with new restrictions on bars, restaurants, gyms and social gatherings

The city of Ottawa will begin vaccinating seniors 80 and older in high-risk communities on March 5

Ottawa Public Health reported 41 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday

No new cases of COVID-19 identified during testing blitz targeting Ottawa schools last weekend

Peel Region Police say some travellers at Toronto's Pearson International Airport are violating the Quarantine Act

COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa (Ottawa Public Health data):

41 new cases on Wednesday Total COVID-19 cases: 14,470

14,470 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days) : 34.5

: 34.5 Positivity rate in Ottawa: 2.1 per cent (Feb. 17 – Feb. 23)

2.1 per cent (Feb. 17 – Feb. 23) Reproduction Number: 1.00 (seven day average)

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says there are five reasons to seek testing for COVID-19:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms. OR

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app. OR

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health. OR

You are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care. OR

You have traveled to the U.K., or have come into contact with someone who recently traveled to the U.K., please go get tested immediately (even if you have no symptoms).

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

There are several sites for COVID-19 testing in Ottawa. To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx

The Brewer Ottawa Hospital/CHEO Assessment Centre: Open Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Friday to Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Open Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Friday to Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. COVID-19 Drive-thru assessment centre at National Arts Centre: Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Moodie Care and Testing Centre : Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The Heron Care and Testing Centre : Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Ray Friel Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallowing, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Ottawa's top doctor warns new restrictions could be imposed on restaurants, gyms and social gatherings next week, as COVID-19 transmission rates rise in Ottawa.

"We are not heading towards yellow, we are heading towards red and that's not okay because it does potentially take us into a place with less opportunity," said Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa's medical officer of health during a presentation to council.

"We could be discussing whether we need to go into red with the province next week that is a real possibility."

The medical officer of health said residents should not think that COVID-19 is under control now that the lockdown is over.

"Ottawa Public Health has seen people who test positive who work in offices, in pharmacies, in religious communities, in coffee shops, grocery stores, warehouses, home care, security - It is widespread," said Dr. Etches.

The city of Ottawa will begin vaccinating seniors 80 and older living in high-risk communities on March 5.

Council was told clinics will be located in the high-risk neighbourhoods of Ledbury, Herongate, Heatherington, Emerald Woods, Sawmill Creek, Ridgemont and Riverview.

Details on the pop-up locations and how to book appointments will be released on Monday.

The Ontario government announced Wednesday that an online portal to book COVID-19 vaccines will launch March 15.

Ottawa Public Health reported 41 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday, and no new deaths linked to the virus.

Since the first case on March 11, there have been 14,470 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, along with 437 deaths linked to the virus.

A COVID-19 rapid testing blitz targeting 28 schools in Ottawa last weekend found no new cases of novel coronavirus.

Ottawa Public Health has been working with CHEO, regional testing partners and school boards to run school-based COVID-19 rapid testing clinics at schools across Ottawa.

Newly released statistics show 409 students and 595 staff members and family members were tested during a two-day testing clinic at St. Patrick's High School last Saturday and Sunday. Ottawa Public Health says there were no positive COVID-19 cases among the 1,004 people tested.

Peel Region Police say several international travellers arriving at Toronto's Pearson International Airport have refused to comply with a new rule requiring a three-day hotel quarantine.

Police told The Canadian Press that some people refused to follow the rules and were fined $880.

The Public Health Agency of Canada would be responsible for any further potential fines under the Quarantine Act.