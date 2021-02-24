OTTAWA -- A COVID-19 rapid testing blitz targeting 28 schools in Ottawa last weekend found no new cases of novel coronavirus.

Ottawa Public Health has been working with CHEO, regional testing partners and school boards to run school-based COVID-19 rapid testing clinics at schools across Ottawa.

People who are symptomatic, asymptomatic, or high-risk contacts with connections to the invited schools are eligible for this targeted testing.

Newly released statistics show 409 students and 595 staff members and family members were tested during a two-day testing clinic at St. Patrick's High School last Saturday and Sunday. Ottawa Public Health says there were no positive COVID-19 cases among the 1,004 people tested.

Public health has conducted testing clinics Jan. 30-31 at Ecole elementaire publique Gabrielle-Roy, Feb. 6-7 at Ridgemont High School, Feb. 13-15 at Ecole secondaire catholique Pierre-Savard and last weekend at St. Patrick's High School.

Students, staff, and their families from a total of 67 Ottawa schools were invited to the testing clinics. The health unit says nine of the 67 schools were re-invited to a second weekend of testing.

Over the course of the four weekends, 3,340 individuals were tested for COVID-19. Public health says 1,403 students were among the 3,340 people tested.

Nine students have tested positive for COVID-19 during the four weekend testing clinics, while 11 other people tested positive.

Ottawa Public Health says it will continue to identify opportunities for school-based testing to facilitate access and reduce barriers for students, staff and their families to get tested at or near the school.