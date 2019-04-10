

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Police are investigating several personal robberies involving teens in the Riverside South community.

Police say the incidents happened between March 24 and April 7. The group of teens demanded cash and electronics from the victims.

No injuries have been reported, and no arrests have been made yet.

Gloucester-South Nepean councillor Carol Anne Meehan has issued a memo on her website, saying police are investigating three swarmings in the area of Spratt Road and Canyon Walk.

Meehan says the students involved are thought to attend St. Francis Xavier High School.

Police presence has been increased in the area.