Active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa dropped slightly on Monday and hospitals remain COVID-19 free.

The pace of vaccination slowed dramatically last week in Ottawa, and a data correction has removed thousands of people from the city's vaccination totals.

A pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic aimed at post-secondary students opens today at the University of Ottawa's Minto Sports Complex.

COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa (Ottawa Public Health data):

New COVID-19 cases: Seven new cases on Monday

27,827 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days) : 4.6

: 4.6 Positivity rate in Ottawa: 0.5 per cent (seven day average)

0.5 per cent (seven day average) Reproduction Number: 1.15 (seven day average)

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says you can get a COVID-19 test at an assessment centre, care clinic, or community testing site if any of the following apply to you:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms;

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app;

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health;

You are a resident, a worker or a visitor to long-term care, retirement homes, homeless shelters or other congregate settings (for example: group homes, community supported living, disability-specific communities or congregate settings, short-term rehab, hospices and other shelters);

You are a person who identifies as First Nations, Inuit or Métis;

You are a person travelling to work in a remote First Nations, Inuit or Métis community;

You received a preliminary positive result through rapid testing;

You are a patient and/or their 1 accompanying escort tra­velling out of country for medical treatment;

You are a farm worker;

You are an educator who cannot access pharmacy-testing; or

You are in a targeted testing group as outlined in guidance from the Chief Medical Officer of Health.

Long-term care staff, caregivers, volunteers and visitors who are fully immunized against COVID-19 are not required to present a negative COVID-19 test before entering or visiting a long-term care home.

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

There are several sites for COVID-19 testing in Ottawa. To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx

The Brewer Ottawa Hospital/CHEO Assessment Centre: Open Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Drive-Thru Assessment Centre at 300 Coventry Road: Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Moodie Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Ray Friel Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

North Grenville COVID-19 Assessment Centre (Kemptville) – 15 Campus Drive: Open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Centretown Community Health Centre: Open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sandy Hill Community Health Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 pm.

Somerset West Community Health Centre: Open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for summer camp children and staff. All campers and staff must complete the COVID-19 School and Childcare screening tool daily.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallowing, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Ottawa Public Health is reporting a slight drop in the number of confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in the capital.

The public health unit said Monday that seven more people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19 and eight people's cases have resolved, dropping the number of known active cases by one.

To date, Ottawa has seen 27,827 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic and 593 residents have died.

There are zero active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa. There are no Ottawa residents in local hospitals with COVID-19 for a second straight day. No new deaths from COVID-19 were reported in Ottawa for an 18th straight day.

Vaccine administration in Ottawa has slowed considerably in recent weeks as the vast majority of residents who wanted and were able to get a vaccine have received their doses. Last week, OPH says 33,212 doses were administered in Ottawa pharmacies and vaccination clinics, including 6,018 first doses and 27,194 second doses.

Just three weeks prior, the city set a record of more than 132,000 doses administered in a single week.

The head of Ottawa's vaccination task force, Anthony Di Monte, has said repeatedly this slowdown in administration of vaccines was expected. Several community clinics that were open in July have since closed and health officials have said they are taking a more targeted approach to reach residents who may be facing barriers to receiving a vaccine.

There was a slight setback Monday in the City of Ottawa's goal to have COVID-19 vaccines in the arms of 90 per cent of eligible residents.

Ottawa Public Health removed more than 4,000 people from the total number of residents with at least one dose on Monday following a data correction, due to those individuals not being residents of Ottawa.

A pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic aimed at post-secondary students will open Tuesday and run until Labour Day.

The clinic will be held at the Minto Sports Complex at the University of Ottawa, 810 King Edward Ave., and will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily until Sept. 6.

All post-secondary students can attend the clinic as well as staff and friends and family of students and staff aged 12 and over. No appointments are necessary. Anyone seeking a vaccine is able to walk in during hours of operation and receive one. If it is busy, appointment cards may be given, showing a time to return later in the day to receive a vaccine.

Adult high school students and international students are also welcome. OPH says There will be a nurse on site to help international students determine what vaccination they require.