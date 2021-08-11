OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

The University of Ottawa will require everyone on campus be vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall.

Calls are growing at other post-secondary institutions to mandate vaccines for students, staff, and faculty.

Ottawa Public Health reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The Ontario government is now providing daily data showing how many people with COVID-19 are unvaccinated but the early reporting is incomplete.

COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa (Ottawa Public Health data):

10 new cases on Tuesday. Total COVID-19 cases: 27,893

27,893 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days) : 6.9

: 6.9 Positivity rate in Ottawa: 0.7 per cent (seven day average)

0.7 per cent (seven day average) Reproduction Number: 1.13 (seven day average)

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Long-term care staff, caregivers, volunteers and visitors who are fully immunized against COVID-19 are not required to present a negative COVID-19 test before entering or visiting a long-term care home.

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

COVID-19 screening tool:

Symptoms:

The University of Ottawa now says that COVID-19 vaccination will be mandatory for all students, staff, faculty and visitors to its campus.

Anyone who will be on campus in the fall must have had at least one dose of a vaccine by Sept. 7 and must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 15.

The University of Ottawa is the first university in Canada to make vaccines mandatory on campus, following in the steps of Seneca College, which announced its mandatory vaccination policy last month. Other universities in Canada have policies that require students to be vaccinated to live in residence or to self-report their vaccine status before setting foot on campus, while still maintaining access for unvaccinated individuals.

Previously, the university said proof of vaccination would only be required to live in residence or participate in sports, but on Tuesday said it was expanding the requirement to anyone on its campus.

As the University of Ottawa becomes the first Canadian university to implement mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for everyone on campus, calls are growing for universities and colleges across Ontario to follow suit.

Colleges Ontario and the Council for Ontario Universities are now both calling on the province to implement mandatory vaccinations for students, staff and faculty on campus.

It’s now also coming from students themselves.

Two Kingston post-secondary students have launched a petition hoping Queen’s University and St. Lawrence College, where they attend, will ensure people are vaccinated.

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 10 more people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19. No new deaths were reported Tuesday.

This is the fifth time in six days that OPH has reported 10 or more new COVID-19 cases, but it is also the 25th day in a row that the health unit has said no one in the city has died from COVID-19. There is also one fewer person in hospital with COVID-19. There is one active COVID-19 outbreak in the city.

To date, Ottawa has seen 27,893 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began and 593 residents have died. Another eight cases in Ottawa are considered resolved.In the past 30 days,

Ottawa Public Health has recorded 32 confirmed cases of the delta variant. To date, no one infected with the delta variant has died.

The Ontario government is providing new publicly available data to indicate how many COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the province were in vaccinated, partially vaccinated, and unvaccinated individuals.

The initial release of data suggested two thirds of newly reported cases in Ontario were unvaccinated individuals; however, the data released at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday contained numerous discrepancies with other publicly available information, and came with disclaimers warning the data “may not match the daily COVID-19 case count because records with a missing or invalid health card number cannot be linked.”

When asked for more clarity on the data provided, CTV News Ottawa and CTV News Toronto were both directed to statements on the government's website.

It is unclear if, or when, these data will be broken down by individual public health unit (PHU). Ottawa Public Health does not currently report vaccination status of the people who test positive for COVID-19. The province does release cases by vaccination data by PHU in regular reports but the published information only includes cases up to July 24 at this time, showing that 95.7 per cent of all COVID-19 cases reported between Dec. 14, 2020 and July 24, 2021 were in unvaccinated individuals.