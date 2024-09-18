OPP looking for missing 48-year-old woman last seen in Ottawa

Ontario Provincial Police are asking the public for help in locating a woman, 48, who was last seen in Ottawa last week.

Nancy was last seen on Sept. 8 on King Edward Avenue near Murray Street.

She is described as 5-foot-4, slim build, shaved head –often wears a baseball cap. She has a butterfly tattoo on her chest, several tattoos across the stomach and thighs.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122 and reference number E241243235.