KINGSTON, ONT. -- As the University of Ottawa becomes the first Canadian university to implement mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for everyone on campus, calls are growing for universities and colleges across Ontario to follow suit.

On Tuesday, the school's president announced that those who wanted to work, visit or study in person starting in September must have the COVID-19 vaccine.

The news comes amid growing calls for mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations at post-secondary institutions.

Colleges Ontario and the Council for Ontario Universities are now both calling on the province to implement mandatory vaccinations for students, staff and faculty on campus.

It’s now also coming from students themselves.

Two Kingston post-secondary students have launched a petition hoping Queen’s University and St Lawrence College, where they attend, will ensure people are vaccinated.

Victoria Preston-Walker, who will attend St. Lawrence College in the fall, says it’s about protection while learning in large classrooms.

“You are sitting super close together; you barely have elbow room as it is. It’s almost like being on a plane. But instead of, you know, a really, really big plane of maybe 100 people, you are in a classroom with 400 people plus.”

Sister Amanda Preston-Walker, a fourth-year Queen’s student, agrees.

“I just want everybody, Queen’s students, Queen’s staff, the Kingston community in general, I want them all to feel safe and be safe,” she says. “And I want to keep us from going back to online learning.”

Queen’s University is requiring those living in residence to disclose their vaccine status, but stops short of requiring it to be on campus or in class.

The petition now has more than 1,000 signatures.

Still, some students remain unconvinced.

David Kunar is a Queen’s University student. He tells CTV News he thinks the vaccine is important, but doesn’t think it should be a requirement to come to campus.

“I think it’s important for people to know but should you be forced to do it? People do have a right to choose.”

Fellow Queen’s student Kelly Rupar agrees.

“For some people, for different reasons, they can’t and won’t get vaccinated, and I don’t think it’s fair to say you can’t and won’t get your education just because you're not vaccinated,” she explains.

Those at the University of Ottawa will have until Sept. 7 to get a first shot, and must be fully vaccinated by mid-October.