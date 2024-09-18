Firefighters rescue dog from townhouse fire in Kanata North

Ottawa Fire Services says a dog has been brought to safety following a two-storey townhome fire in Kanata North Wednesday morning.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters say they received multiple calls at around 8:44 a.m. reporting there was black smoke coming out from the back of a townhome located in the 300 block of Glenbrae Avenue. A caller also noted that there was a dog inside the home, adding that there were no cars parked in the laneway.

When crews arrived on the scene, four minutes into the initial call, and saw the flames and smoke coming out from the back of the home, they started extinguishing the fire by advancing a hose line to the back of the townhome.

When firefighters searched the home, they found that the fire had spread to the attic.

“The flames had travelled up the entire backside of the home right up into the eavestrough and attic,” firefighters said.

That was when the crew on the second floor made a hole in the ceiling to extinguish the flames inside the attic. Firefighters also removed parts of the eavestrough and flashing on the outside of the townhouse to extinguish the flames.

The fire was declared under control at 9:23 a.m. It did not spread into the neighbouring home.

The dog was found inside the home. It was safely brought outside.

No occupants were found inside.

Firefighters used high pressurized fans to remove the residual smoke out of the structure.

Crews used tarps to cover the furniture and belongings from water and smoke damage.

The investigation into what led to the fire is ongoing.