OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting 10 more people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19. No new deaths were reported Tuesday.

This is the fifth time in six days that OPH has reported 10 or more new COVID-19 cases, but it is also the 25th day in a row that the health unit has said no one in the city has died from COVID-19. There is also one fewer person in hospital with COVID-19. There is one active COVID-19 outbreak in the city.

To date, Ottawa has seen 27,893 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began and 593 residents have died. Another eight cases in Ottawa are considered resolved.

In the past 30 days, Ottawa Public Health has recorded 32 confirmed cases of the delta variant. To date, no one infected with the delta variant has died.

Across Ontario, officials reported 321 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and said two more Ontarians have died. Another 200 cases are considered resolved. Public Health Ontario reported eight cases in Ottawa Tuesday. Figures from OPH often differ from Public Health Ontario's because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily snapshot reports at different times of the day.

CASES BY VACCINATION

New data on vaccination status for COVID-19 patients in Ontario was also released Tuesday, with numerous disclaimers due to discrepancies in the initial reporting. For example, data on the government's website shows 267 cases of COVID-19 in unvaccinated individuals, 54 in partially vaccinated individuals and 78 in fully vaccinated individuals. This adds up to 399 cases, not the 321 that Public Health Ontario reported on Tuesday. The figures for hospitalizations also do not match the totals reported by the Ministry of Health.

"Cases by vaccination status may not match the daily COVID-19 case count because records with a missing or invalid health card number cannot be linked," a Ministry of Health spokesperson said in response to questions from CTV News Ottawa, quoting the government's website. "Data on patients in ICU are being collected from two different data sources with different extraction times and public reporting cycles. The existing data source (Critical Care Information System, CCIS) does not have vaccination status."

The ministry says data reporting will continue to improve over time.

It is unclear if, or when, these data will be broken down by individual public health unit (PHU). Ottawa Public Health does not currently report vaccination status of the people who test positive for COVID-19. The province does release cases by vaccination data by PHU in regular reports but the published information only includes cases up to July 24 at this time, showing that 95.7 per cent of all COVID-19 cases reported between Dec. 14, 2020 and July 24, 2021 were in unvaccinated individuals.

The province also reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 around eastern Ontario, including eight in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit and one each in Hastings Prince Edward and Leeds, Grenville and Lanark. Two cases were removed from the total for Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington on Tuesday.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is now in Step 3 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Aug. 2 to Aug. 8): 6.9 (up from 6.4)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Aug. 2 to Aug.8): 0.7 per cent

Reproduction number (seven day average): 1.13

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Monday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 772,004

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 682,193

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 84 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 74 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa*: 1,381,790

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of confirmed active COVID-19 cases is above 70 and rose slightly on Tuesday.

There are 75 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday, up from 73 on Monday.

Ottawa Public Health reported eight newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday. The number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 27,225.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are two people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses, down from three on Monday.

If the people in hospital, one is in their 20s (this person is in the ICU), and one is in their 60s.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Three new cases (2,311 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Three new cases (3,599 total cases)

20-29 years-old: One case removed from total (6,267 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Zero new cases (4,260 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Four new cases (3,673 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Zero new cases (3,338 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Zero new cases (1,967 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (1,097 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (857 total cases)

90+ years old: One new case (521 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,838

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 406

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 35

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 77 (+10)

Percent of new cases with variant/mutation in last 30 days: 51 per cent

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 9,207 (+6)

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 101

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Eight new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: One new case

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Two cases removed from total

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: One new case

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are: