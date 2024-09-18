OTTAWA
Fatal head-on-collision kills two in Quinte West: OPP

Two drivers have died in Quinte West following a head-on-collision Tuesday night, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

It happened at around 9:30 p.m. on Frankford Road/County Road 5 near Scotts Church Road.

The two drivers were declared dead at the scene.

The road will remain closed this morning until police finish their investigation.

