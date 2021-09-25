OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health says another 50 people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19.

To date, OPH has reported 29,591 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. No new deaths were reported on Saturday. The city's death toll from the pandemic stands at 595 residents.

Two more people are in the hospital with COVID-19 in Ottawa, but two patients have left the ICU.

The number of known active cases is down slightly.

Across the province, health officials confirmed another 640 cases of COVID-19. Public Health Ontario says 10 more Ontarians have died—six in the past month and another four over a month ago—and 794 existing cases are now considered resolved. Ontario's rolling seven-day average is at 629, down from 719 last week.

Around the region, Public Health Ontario reported 37 new cases, 30 of which are in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit. There is also one new case in Hastings Prince Edward, three new cases in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington and three new cases in Leeds, Grenville & Lanark.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is now in Step 3 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Sept 16 to Sept. 22): 37.9 (down from 39.4)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Sept. 17 to Sept. 23): 2.7 per cent

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 0.98

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Health Minister Christine Elliott says of the 640 newly reported COVID-19 cases on Saturday, 155 are in fully vaccinated people and 485 are in people who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

Forty-three of the 323 people in Ontario hospitals with COVID-19 are fully vaccinated, while 280 are not or have an unknown status. There are seven fully vaccinated people in ICUs across the province, compared to 171 people who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

Data from Ottawa Public Health suggest unvaccinated residents are 11 times more likely to contract COVID-19 than fully vaccinated residents are.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 812,726

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 760,018

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 88 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 82 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,417,102

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 441 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday, down from 444 active cases on Friday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 54 newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa. The number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 28,555.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 14 people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses Saturday, up from 12 on Friday.

Seven people are in the ICU, down from nine.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 2 (1 in ICU)

30-39: 1

40-49: 3 (2 in ICU)

50-59: 5 (2 in ICU)

60-69: 2 (1 in ICU)

70-79: 1 (1 in ICU)

80-89: 0

90+: 0

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: 11 new cases (2,599 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Nine new cases (3,887 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 15 new cases (6,673 total cases)

30-39 years-old: One new case (4,553 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Five new cases (3,882 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Six new cases (3,447 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Three new cases (2,031 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (1,118 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (866 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (532 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,846

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 633

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 9,987

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 103

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 2,238 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Sept. 23.

There were 4,352 lab tests performed in Ottawa on Thursday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 31 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 30 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: One new case

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Three new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Three new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa.

Community outbreaks:

Religious/Spiritual Organization: One outbreaks

Schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks:

La Coccinelle - Des Sentiers (Sept. 6)

École élémentaire catholique de la Découverte (Sept. 12)

Service a l'Enfance Aladin - St. Anne (Sept. 13)

École élémentaire catholique Marius-Barbeau (Sept. 14)

École élémentaire catholique Franco-Cité (Sept. 15)

St. Kateri Tekakwitha Elementary School (Sept. 17)

St. Paul High School (Sept. 17)

Lycée Claudel (Sept. 17)

École élémentaire catholique Pierre Elliott Trudeau (Sept. 17)

École élémentaire catholique Montfort (Sept. 19)

Service a l'Enfance et a la jeunesse MIFO - Orleans (Sept. 19)

Our Lady of Mount Carmel elementary school (Sept. 21)

École élémentaire catholique Saint-Rémi (Sept. 21)

Joan Of Arc Academy (Sept. 21)

St. Stephen Catholic Elementary School (Sept. 22)

École secondaire Catholique Samuel-Genest (Sept. 22)

Queen Elizabeth Public School (Sept. 22) NEW

St. John the Apostle elementary school (Sept. 23)

Healthcare and congregate settings experiencing outbreaks: