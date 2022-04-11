COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ottawa drop slightly
The city of Ottawa is seeing a small drop in the number of people in hospital with an active COVID-19 related illness, but other indicators show the virus continues to spread.
Ottawa Public Health is reporting 17 people in hospital with an active COVID-19 infection on Monday, down from 19 on Friday. There is one person in the ICU with COVID-19, up from zero.
However, the seven-day average of the city's wastewater viral signal reached another all-time high on Monday.
OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.
Here is a look at how many COVID-19 patients are in each hospital:
- The Ottawa Hospital: 47 patients
- Queensway Carleton Hospital: 12 patients
- Montfort Hospital: 14 patients
- CHEO: Three patients
OPH reported 502 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city on Monday. Daily case counts are an underrepresentation of the true level of COVID-19 in the community because PCR testing in Ontario remains restricted to certain high-risk populations.
No new COVID-19 deaths were reported in the capital on Monday. To date, 765 residents of Ottawa have died after contracting COVID-19.
Four new outbreaks were reported in Ottawa's long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals and other settings.
Provincewide, officials reported 1,090 COVID-19 hospitalizations and another three deaths.
OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS
- COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (April 3 to 9): 119.8 (up from 117.7)
- Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, excluding long-term care homes (April 5): 19.6 per cent
- Known active cases: 1,857 (+110)
COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA
These figures are updated every Monday.
- Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 915,034 (+184)
- Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 878,368 (+696)
- Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 568,136 (+2,584)
- Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 92 per cent
- Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 89 per cent
- Share of population 12 and older with at least three doses: 62 per cent
*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.
AROUND THE REGION
- Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 5 in hospital, 1 in ICU
- Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 21 in hospital, 4 in ICU
- Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 9 in hospital, 3 in ICU
- Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 4 in hospital, 2 in ICU
- Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 11 in hospital, 2 in ICU
- Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 32 in hospital, 2 in ICU
These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit at the time of publishing.
COVID-19 OUTBREAKS
Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations:
- 7 long-term care homes
- 10 retirement homes
- 8 hospital units
- 14 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)
OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.
A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Ontario's top doctor issues 'strong recommendation' to continue mask use amid sixth COVID-19 wave
Ontarians should continue to wear masks in all public indoor settings and the plan for the further removal of the mask mandate later this month is being 'actively reviewed' amid a sixth wave of COVID-19
Major blizzard coming to Manitoba that could be the worst in decades: Environment Canada
Environment Canada is warning of a major storm coming to southern Manitoba this week that has the potential to be the worst blizzard in decades.
When will the COVID-19 pandemic end? Experts say there's no 'satisfying answer'
With a sixth wave of COVID-19 infections already hitting parts of Canada, many may be left wondering when exactly the pandemic will come to an end. However, experts say this question remains a tough one to answer.
Crypto review, fertility funds, studying COVID effects: The odds and ends in 2022 budget
The 2022 federal budget was presented in Ottawa on April 7, and the nearly 300-page document included a host of small-ticket spends. From allowing the costs of surrogacy to be eligible for a tax credit, to studying the future of cryptocurrencies in Canada, CTVNews.ca has parsed the entire federal spending plan to pull out nine notable new initiatives unveiled in the budget.
Mistaken for mass killer, man recalls shot 'like a sonic boom' as RCMP fired at him
David Westlake is an unbelievably lucky man who still wonders what saved him when two Mounties mistook him for a killer and opened fire.
Prince Charles and Camilla coming to Canada for royal tour
Prince Charles and his wife Camilla will be coming to Canada for a three-day royal tour in May, Gov. Gen. Mary Simon announced Monday. Their short visit will include stops in Newfoundland and Labrador, the National Capital Region and the Northwest Territories.
CTV NEWS IN UKRAINE | Families search for loved ones in Ukrainian village of Borodyanka
Family members are waiting anxiously for news of their loved ones after a number of civilian targets were hit by Russian forces in the village of Borodyanka, northwest of Kyiv.
WHO says it is analyzing two new Omicron COVID sub-variants
The World Health Organization said on Monday it is tracking a few dozen cases of two new sub-variants of the highly transmissible Omicron strain of the coronavirus to assess whether they are more infectious or dangerous.
Russia has defaulted on its foreign debt, says S&P
Russia has defaulted on its foreign debt because it offered bondholders payments in rubles, not dollars, credit ratings agency S&P has said.
Atlantic
-
Mass shooting inquiry: N.S. firefighters take aim at RCMP's handling of their ordeal
The inquiry investigating the mass shooting in Nova Scotia that claimed 22 lives heard testimony Monday from two firefighters who had sharp criticism for the way the Mounties handled their situation in April 2020.
-
Mistaken for mass killer, man recalls shot 'like a sonic boom' as RCMP fired at him
David Westlake is an unbelievably lucky man who still wonders what saved him when two Mounties mistook him for a killer and opened fire.
-
New Brunswick boy dies after accidentally falling into creek in province's northwest
A 12-year-old boy has died after he fell into a creek over the weekend in northwest New Brunswick.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario's top doctor issues 'strong recommendation' to continue mask use amid sixth COVID-19 wave
Ontarians should continue to wear masks in all public indoor settings and the plan for the further removal of the mask mandate later this month is being 'actively reviewed' amid a sixth wave of COVID-19
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario expands PCR testing and treatments for COVID-19. This is who's eligible
The Ontario government is making antiviral treatments and PCR testing for COVID-19 more widely available as the province grapples with an increase in infections and hospitalizations.
-
Ontario reports 1,090 COVID-19 hospitalizations, three additional deaths
The number of patients in hospital with COVID-19 in Ontario reached 1,090 on Monday as another three deaths related to the disease were reported.
Montreal
-
Quebec marks 1 million COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations rise by 85
Quebec reported on Monday that COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 85 in the last 24 hours and six more people have died as the province surpassed 1,000,000 confirmed positive PCR tests.
-
Asian Quebecers condemn French-language programs for offensive classroom material
Asian-Canadians are condemning two Quebec French-language programs after course material containing offensive stereotypes was distributed to students.
-
Francois Legault describes the behaviour of the opposition parties as odious
Premier François Legault described the behaviour of the opposition parties towards Marguerite Blais and Danielle McCann as odious and believes that his political opponents used the announcement of the departure of the two ministers in preparation for Monday's by-election.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ontario gold mine breaks ground on third expansion
Dignitaries and local First Nation leaders are gathering at the ground-breaking ceremony near Dubreuilville for Island Gold Mine's Phase 3 expansion Monday.
-
Missing Sudbury area man's body found
The body of a missing 25-year-old missing Sudbury area man was found Sunday, a week after he was last seen.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario's top doctor issues 'strong recommendation' to continue mask use amid sixth COVID-19 wave
Ontarians should continue to wear masks in all public indoor settings and the plan for the further removal of the mask mandate later this month is being 'actively reviewed' amid a sixth wave of COVID-19
London
-
One new COVID death reported by MLHU, LHSC staff cases on the rise
The MLHU is reporting one new death related to COVID-19 and 266 additional lab-confirmed cases over the past three days.
-
Breath test could diagnose military members with repetitive blast injury
Researchers at the Lawson Health Research Institute along with scientists from Defence Research and Development Canada, have developed a breath test that could be used to diagnose repetitive blast injury.
-
Vehicle strikes building in east London, Ont.
There's no word on injuries after a two-vehicle crash in London on Sunday afternoon.
Winnipeg
-
Major blizzard coming to Manitoba that could be the worst in decades: Environment Canada
Environment Canada is warning of a major storm coming to southern Manitoba this week that has the potential to be the worst blizzard in decades.
-
Pothole on St. Mary's Road forces lane closure
The southbound lane of St. Mary’s Road, south of Fermor Avenue, is closed on Monday morning due to a pothole.
-
LIVE AT 3 PM
LIVE AT 3 PM | Province to give winter storm update ahead of coming blizzard
Officials with the Province of Manitoba will be providing a flood and winter storm update ahead of what Environment Canada is warning could be the worst blizzard in decades.
Kitchener
-
1,122 fourth doses administered by Region of Waterloo clinics since Thursday
There have been 1,122 fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered by Region of Waterloo clinics since the province announced eligibility for new groups on Thursday.
-
Crash involving pedestrian and vehicle at Downtown Kitchener intersection
A crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle has caused a busy Downtown Kitchener intersection to face some delays.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario's top doctor issues 'strong recommendation' to continue mask use amid sixth COVID-19 wave
Ontarians should continue to wear masks in all public indoor settings and the plan for the further removal of the mask mandate later this month is being 'actively reviewed' amid a sixth wave of COVID-19
Calgary
-
U.S. senator visiting Alberta oilsands amid energy security concerns
Joe Manchin is in Alberta to meet with Premier Jason Kenney, Energy Minister Sonya Savage, and key oil and gas stakeholders as concerns around energy security continue.
-
Guns, drugs and stolen bikes seized in Beltline drug trafficking investigation
Two men face drug trafficking charges following a police investigation that led officers to a Beltline home.
-
Back in the saddle: Ranchman's will have a mechanical bull when it reopens
Before Ranchman's closed its doors two years ago, one of the most emblematic parts of the Calgary country bar was its mechanical bull, something that officials say will be again be featured when it reopens later this month.
Saskatoon
-
Evidence of COVID-19 up 743% in Saskatoon wastewater
Evidence of COVID-19 in Saskatoon's wastewater has leapt by almost 743 per cent over last week's reported amount.
-
Sask. Penitentiary staff seize package with $275,000 worth of contraband inside
Saskatchewan Penitentiary staff seized a package containing $275,779 worth of contraband, according to Correctional Services Canada.
-
Major spring blizzard that could be worst in decades set to hit southeastern Sask.: Environment Canada
A major spring blizzard with the potential to be the worst seen in decades is set to hit southeastern Saskatchewan and parts of southern Manitoba mid-week, according to Environment Canada.
Edmonton
-
Alberta terminates relationship with 3 Russian regions
The government of Alberta says it has ended its relationship with Tyumen Oblast, Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug and Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug in response to the unprovoked Russian invasion of Ukraine.
-
Fixer says former Alberta justice minister hired him to get reporter's phone logs
David Wallace says he was hired by Jonathan Denis to get the phone records of Alanna Smith, a former Calgary Herald reporter now of The Canadian Press.
-
U.S. senator visiting Alberta oilsands amid energy security concerns
Joe Manchin is in Alberta to meet with Premier Jason Kenney, Energy Minister Sonya Savage, and key oil and gas stakeholders as concerns around energy security continue.
Vancouver
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Vancouver fire: Several people rescued, drivers told to avoid Gastown
"Several" people have been rescued from a building on fire in Vancouver's Gastown neighbourhood, according to the city's fire chief.
-
Mountain biker with head, chest injuries rescued from B.C. mountain
Search crews were called to a mountain in B.C.'s Okanagan over the weekend to rescue a mountain biker who had chest and neck injuries after an incident.
-
Fake-out, proposal caught on camera at Vancouver Canucks game
A couple shared a major milestone with thousands of people at a Vancouver Canucks game over the weekend.
Regina
-
Major spring blizzard that could be worst in decades set to hit southeastern Sask.: Environment Canada
A major spring blizzard with the potential to be the worst seen in decades is set to hit southeastern Saskatchewan and parts of southern Manitoba mid-week, according to Environment Canada.
-
When will the COVID-19 pandemic end? Experts say there's no 'satisfying answer'
With a sixth wave of COVID-19 infections already hitting parts of Canada, many may be left wondering when exactly the pandemic will come to an end. However, experts say this question remains a tough one to answer.
-
Sask. provincial park campsite reservations open next week
Campsite reservations for Saskatchewan provincial parks can be made starting next week.