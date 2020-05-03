OTTAWA -- The number of COVID-19 cases in the Outaouais has surpassed 300 on the eve of the Quebec Government beginning to ease restrictions on schools, businesses and social activities across the province.

The CISSS de l’Outaouais reports there are now 302 cases of COVID-19 across west Quebec. According to the statistics, 221 cases are located in Gatineau.

Four deaths linked to COVID-19 have been reported across the Outaouais. Nine people have been hospitalized in the Outaouais due to COVID-19.

There are 31,865 cases of COVID-19 across Quebec. Public health officials announced Sunday that a computer error resulted in 1,317 missing positive COVID-19 cases between April 2 and April 30. Most of the missing cases were in Montreal, Laval and the Monteregie regions.

Businesses reopening

On Monday, retail stores with an exterior entrance can reopen outside of Montreal. Supply chain businesses for those retailers can also resume activities.

Schools, daycare services and educational children services will be allowed to open for staff to prepare for reopening. Elementary schools outside of Montreal will reopen on May 11.

Montreal retailers with an exterior entrance can reopen on May 11.