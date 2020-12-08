OTTAWA -- In the past three days, the number of people in self-isolation with COVID-19 in Renfrew County has increased dramatically, according to figures from the Renfrew County and District Health Unit (RCDHU).

The RCDHU reported Tuesday that there are currently 32 people in self-isolation with COVID-19 in its region. Thirty of them are in the Pembroke area, and the other two are in and around Renfrew.

No one is in hospital.

This marks an increase of 18 cases compared to figures reported on Monday. All 18 of the new reported infections were in people in the Pembroke area.

On Sunday, the RCDHU said there were two people self-isolating with COVID-19. The region had zero active cases just one week ago.

On Friday, the RCDHU warned of spread amongst the members within a single-family household in a small Pembroke-area community after one person tested positive for COVID-19.

“This is a tightly knit community of over 30 families. We are taking all precautions to limit spread within the community and to prevent spread throughout Renfrew County and District,” Dr. Robert Cushman, Acting Medical Officer of Health said in a press release on Friday.

The RCDHU directed all families and persons impacted within the community to self-isolate until individual family status, exposure, and risks were assessed by the contact tracing team. The health unit said Friday it planned for further testing and investigation over the weekend.