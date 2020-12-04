OTTAWA -- The Renfrew County and District Health Unit has directed 30 families in a Pembroke area community to self-isolate following a single case of COVID-19 in the area.

The health unit says there is concern about potential new cases of COVID-19 after one person in the unnamed community tested positive for novel coronavirus on Friday.

"On further investigation, there appears to be spread amongst the members within a single-family household," said the health unit late Friday afternoon.

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit says it's conducting family-by-family contact tracing within the community to evaluate the potential spread of COVID-19.

"This is a tightly knit community of over 30 families. We are taking all precautions to limit spread within the community and to prevent spread throughout Renfrew County and District," said Dr. Robert Cushman, Acting Medical Officer of Health, RCDHU.

All families and persons impacted within the community are asked to self-isolate until the health unit assesses the family status, exposure and risks.

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit did not name the community.