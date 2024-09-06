'Slow-moving' weather system could bring 30-45 mm of rain to Ottawa tonight and Saturday

Ottawa's stretch of dry weather will come to an end this weekend, with 30 to 45 mm of rain expected tonight and on Saturday.

Environment Canada says a "slow-moving weather system will bring a soaking rain" to Ottawa and eastern Ontario, with 20 to 30 mm of rain tonight and another 10 to 15 mm on Saturday.

It will be a sunny and hot end of the work week before the rain arrives.

The forecast calls for mainly sunny today. High 24 C with the humidex making it feel like 27.

Showers beginning early this evening with the risk of a thunderstorm. Low 15 C.

Showers continuing on Saturday. High 16 C.

The outlook for Sunday calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 16 C.

Monday will be sunny with a high of 21 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 21 C and a low of 11 C.

Rainfall warning in western Quebec

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for western Quebec.

The warning calls for "rain at times heavy" Friday and Saturday, with up to 60 mm of rain expected.

The rainfall warning covers the Low-Wakefield area, Shawville area and Maniwaki-Gracefield areas.