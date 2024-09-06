OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • 'Slow-moving' weather system could bring 30-45 mm of rain to Ottawa tonight and Saturday

    Rain beads off an umbrella as a man walks through downtown Ottawa Friday March 26, 2021. (Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS) Rain beads off an umbrella as a man walks through downtown Ottawa Friday March 26, 2021. (Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
    Share

    Ottawa's stretch of dry weather will come to an end this weekend, with 30 to 45 mm of rain expected tonight and on Saturday.

    Environment Canada says a "slow-moving weather system will bring a soaking rain" to Ottawa and eastern Ontario, with 20 to 30 mm of rain tonight and another 10 to 15 mm on Saturday.

    It will be a sunny and hot end of the work week before the rain arrives.

    The forecast calls for mainly sunny today. High 24 C with the humidex making it feel like 27.

    Showers beginning early this evening with the risk of a thunderstorm. Low 15 C.

    Showers continuing on Saturday. High 16 C.

    The outlook for Sunday calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 16 C.

    Monday will be sunny with a high of 21 C.

    The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 21 C and a low of 11 C.

    Rainfall warning in western Quebec

    Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for western Quebec.

    The warning calls for "rain at times heavy" Friday and Saturday, with up to 60 mm of rain expected.

    The rainfall warning covers the Low-Wakefield area, Shawville area and Maniwaki-Gracefield areas.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    How to watch the Harris-Trump ABC presidential debate

    U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump will meet face-to-face next week in the ABC presidential debate. Here's how to watch the debate that comes just eight weeks before election day.

    Canadians hearing the voices of Afghan women

    Canadians advocating for the rights of Afghan women and girls are asking the world to lend an ear to their voices and a helping hand to those being stripped of their rights.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News