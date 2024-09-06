Ottawa Public Health urges parents to keep kids home from school when sick

Ottawa's top doctor is urging people to stay home when they're sick this fall, to help slow down the spread of respiratory viruses in the community.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches says the Ottawa Public Health respiratory virus indicators show high levels of COVID-19 in wastewater surveillance and testing, while RSV levels are "moderate."

"There's general advice that works for all respiratory illnesses," Etches told CTV Morning Live on Friday.

"The things we can do that help slow down spread in the community is to keep our children home from school when they have a fever and respiratory symptoms, without any medication that's bringing any fever down, 24 hours without a fever and improving symptoms is when you can start to consider kids going back to school.

"If they have diarrhea or vomiting as part of that, you have to wait 48 hours."

Etches says COVID continues to circulate in the community, but most children will be able to handle it without visiting the hospital.

"We have a better level of protection across the population. It's an infection that most children will be able to handle at home," Etches said. "What I would say is when you are sick with any respiratory symptoms, it's best to avoid visiting people at higher risk – so in long-term care, retirement homes, certainly hospitals."

In a letter to parents and caregivers ahead of the new school year, Etches warned the fall will bring an increase in respiratory viruses, including COVID-19, influenza and RSV, and warned about a rise in whooping cough (pertussis) activity in Ottawa.

Tips for parents and children to reduce the spread of respiratory viruses this fall include keeping your vaccinations up to date, covering your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough and washing your hands often.

"I've been reviewing how to wash your hands with my children," Etches said.

"Just a reminder; how do you do a good job, enough soap, take long enough," Etches said.

Etches recommends getting the updated COVID vaccine and the annual flu vaccine this fall.

"We're going to have a vaccine that's better matched to the type of COVID that's circulating now," Etches says. "This is good news; the recommendation will be for everyone over six months of age to get that updated COVID (vaccine), to have the best protection you can against what's circulating."

Both vaccines are expected to be available at pharmacies, local health care providers and Ottawa Public Health community clinics this fall.