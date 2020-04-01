OTTAWA -- Here’s a look at the new cases of COVID-19 announced in eastern Ontario and west Quebec on Wednesday, April 1.

Outaouais

Fourteen new cases of COVID-19 were announced in the Outaouais.

Quebec health officials released no details about the cases in its daily 1 p.m. update.

There are now 64 cases of novel coronavirus in the west Quebec region, which includes Gatineau.

On Tuesday, the CISSS de l’Outaouais said most of the cases were in urban areas.

There are 4,611 cases of COVID-19 across Quebec.