OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting 129 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, another day of triple-digit increases in the local case count.

All but two days so far this month have seen more than 100 new cases of the novel coronavirus, including Friday and Saturday's record-breaking totals of 210 and 234, respectively.

On Saturday, Ottawa's medical officer of health, Dr. Vera Etches, warned that the city was headed into "grey" territory, which suggests that Ottawa could remain under the province's "lockdown" status after the 28-day provincewide shutdown ends if trends don't improve before Jan. 23.

Across the province, officials added 3,945 new cases of COVID-19 to the total case count, setting a new single-day record. Sixty-one more people in Ontario have died of COVID-19.

Updated local figures from Ottawa Public Health are due at around 12:30 p.m. Figures from OPH have differed from the province's, sometimes significantly, in recent days, which OPH says is due to differences in when data is pulled for each respective daily update. On Saturday, OPH said its team adjusted its data pulling time locally to help cut down on the discrepancies with the provincial reports.

